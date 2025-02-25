Celebrating 20 Years of POWRi Racing: Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (2/24/25) POWRi (Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc.) has been at the heart of grassroots dirt racing for 20 years, providing fans with thrilling action and giving racers a platform to chase their dreams. Since its inception in 2005 with the National Midget League, POWRi has been home to intense competition, unforgettable moments, and a growing family of drivers, teams, and passionate fans. As the 2025 season approaches, it’s time to celebrate everything that has made POWRi a force in the racing world.

The Journey: From Humble Beginnings to a Racing Powerhouse

POWRi was founded on the idea of creating a highly competitive and well-organized platform for grassroots racers. It didn’t take long for the POWRi National Midget League to become a proving ground for some of today’s biggest racing stars. Over the years, POWRi expanded its reach with the Micro Sprint League and the WAR Sprint League, providing even more opportunities for up-and-coming talent.

Events like the Turnpike Challenge, Hockett/McMillin Memorial, Junior Knepper 55, and Charlene Meents Memorial have become fan favorites, drawing top talent and delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement. Many of today’s top drivers, including Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Zach Daum, and Cannon McIntosh, honed their skills at POWRi events before making their mark on the national and global stage.

“Twenty years is more than just a milestone—it’s a celebration of the racers, fans, and families who built POWRi into what it is today,” said Kenny Brown, Founder of POWRi Racing. “The 2025 season will honor our past, embrace the present, and push forward into an exciting future.”

The Present: POWRi’s Continued Growth and Excitement

As POWRi enters its 20th season, it remains a leader in grassroots racing. The introduction of the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints has taken the competition to another level, bringing high-powered sprint cars to iconic dirt tracks across the country. The series has quickly gained momentum, attracting elite talent and proving that POWRi is always evolving.

The 2025 season will be one for the history books, packed with special anniversary celebrations, enhanced payouts, exclusive merchandise, and unique fan experiences.

This season is not just about honoring and celebrating the past, but also looking forward to the future and the steps being taken to ensure the next two decades are even more successful than the first two.

“We’re not just looking back—we’re pushing ahead into the next 20 years,” added Brown. “The passion for dirt-track racing is stronger than ever. With new faces, leadership, and ideas, we’re excited to continue growing this incredible sport.”

The Future: What’s Next for POWRi?

Looking ahead, POWRi is committed to expanding its reach and creating even more opportunities for racers and fans. Plans are already in motion for bigger marquee events, new track partnerships, and enhanced driver development programs. With the continued rise of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints, the future is bright for sprint car racing within the organization.

POWRi’s mission remains the same—support grassroots motorsports and provide the best racing experience possible. From the birth of the KKM Challenge Series to forming key partnerships that push the sport forward, POWRi is dedicated to making the next 20 years even more exciting than the last.

As we celebrate two decades of racing greatness, we salute the drivers, crews, fans, and officials who have made POWRi what it is today. The journey has been incredible, but the best is yet to come. Here’s to the next 20 years of speed, passion, and unforgettable moments on the dirt!