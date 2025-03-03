New Rides For Williams Grove Drivers In 2025

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Slated to get underway in two weeks, on Sunday afternoon March 16 at 2 pm, the new racing season at Williams Grove Speedway might find fans working to catch up on off-season ride changes.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint oval track champion for two years running, Freddie Rahmer is back behind the wheel of his father’s familiar No. 51 machine for the 2025 campaign.

Rahmer vacated the seat of Rich Eichelberger’s No. 8 at the conclusion of last season after taking the crowns.

The Salfordville speedster is no stranger to his dad’s mount, having also scored two Williams Grove track championships in the car as he got started in the sport.

The Eichelberger No. 8 in the meantime quickly found a new jockey for its wheel.

Jonestown’s Brock Zearfoss will be Eichelberger’s new hired pilot, coming back home to race at Williams Grove on a weekly basis after spending several years racing on the road with national touring series.

Both owner and driver have set a goal to win the 2025 track title at Williams Grove.

The Stehman No. 23 machine, formerly driven by Washington’s Devon Borden, has picked up York’s Chase Dietz as pilot for the season at hand.

Dietz picked up one win at Williams Grove last season aboard his own No. 2D while piloting the Zemco No. 1 elsewhere in the area.

However Dietz changed homes over the winter months to take on the No. 23 chores and along for the ride has come former Zemco mechanic Tommy Carl.

Devon Borden meanwhile has taken over the reigns of the Grove Racing No. 45 based out of Ohio.

Borden and the No. 45 will compete at Williams Grove several times in 2025 including for the return of the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints series to the track on June 6 as part of the Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic.

Elsewhere, Ryan Smith will pilot the Don Kreitz Jr. No. 69K in select Williams Grove races throughout the year while Daryn Pittman will jockey the car in outlaws races as he has done the last two seasons.

And stepping up from 358 sprint competition for at least some 410 action at the speedway this year will be Grantville’s Doug Hammaker.

The defending oval 358 sprint champion, Hammaker will be the wheel man for the return of the Kline No. 22 sprinter to area wars as car owner Sandy Kline reenters the fray.

Hoosier will present Opening Day at Williams Grove on Sunday March 16.

Paying $5,500 to the winner of the 25-lap affair, the season lidlifter will be a 410 sprint car-only, afternoon racing program.

The full 2025 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events can be viewed and printed from the new website.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.