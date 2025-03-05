CRSA has announced that the dates for tires have been moved up.

By Marty Czekala

The Apr. 18 event at Outlaw and optional for May 10 at Woodhull, the Hoosier 38230 HTC Stamped Spec tire is the standard tire to be used on the right rear for all point shows.

On May 10 at Woodhull, drivers may run either the Hoosier 38230 HTC Stamped Spec tire or the Hoosier 38223 Medium 1 Stamped Spec tire.

Starting May 25 at Weedsport, the ONLY tire allowed on the right rear will be the Hoosier 38223 Medium 1 Stamped HTC Spec tire.

In the event of a lost show, the tire rules will be the first two shows run.

There are no changes to the rule regarding the left rear or both front tires.

In addition, tire prep is not allowed except for siping, grooving and grinding. Wet grinding or washing with (e.g., Simple Green, Purple Power, etc.) is not permitted.

Tire samples will be taken by a random driver out of the top six and at least one other driver that finishes the A-Main to a lab at the race director’s discretion.

Any failed tire sample benchmarks will lead to suspension for the rest of the year.

For further questions or concerns, please reach out to Mike Emhof.

The CRSA Sprints are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025 and are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Highside Racewear, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.