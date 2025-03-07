Keegan Prepared for Championship Run with Great Lakes Super Sprints

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Second-generation driver Mike Keegan is going all-in on his 2025 campaign with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP. Son of 14-time All Star Circuit of Champions winner, Mark Keegan, the family legacy of winning is continuing with Mike as he embarks on the Great Lakes Super Sprints Tour in 2025.

A native of Fremont, OH, Mike Keegan has been bouncing around the 360 and 410 winged sprint car scene for a few seasons. In that time, Keegan has secured two wins with the Great Lake Super Sprints while running a part-time schedule. Both wins came in thrillingly close finishes at Waynesfield Raceway Park in 2023 and 2024. Keegan also touts a Limaland Motorsports Park win in 2022 prior to the GLSS sanction of 360 racing in Ohio.

Last year, Keegan ran his own schedule between Attica Raceway Park, Fremont Speedway, and the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Keegan says after traveling on their own last year, they’re ready for the grind of hitting the GLSS Tour.

“We’re gonna run every race,” Keegan said. “We’re running for a championship and we feel like we have a good chance at getting the title this year.”

Keegan’s well-recognizable X machine will roll to the race track in 2025 with sites set on racking up more wins as well. Keegan’s team has made big strides in the off-season to go head-to-head with the GLSS faithful.

“We’re hoping to be competitive every night,” he explained. “We feel like any night we unload the car, we have a shot to win. It would be nice to pick up more than one win a year,” he said, referring to his back-to-back one-win seasons.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP open the 2025 season on Friday and Saturday, April 11th and 12th, at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN, alongside the USCS Sprint Cars. The Michigan CAT Division opens on Saturday, April 19th, at Crystal Motor Speedway, while the Ohio CAT Division begins on Friday, May 2nd, at Limaland Motorsports Park. For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.