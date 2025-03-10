Williams Grove Opens 2025 Racing Season Sunday Afternoon

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will open the 2025 racing season Sunday afternoon, March 16 at 2 pm with a program of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car racing.

Hoosier will present Opening Day 2025 with $5,500 up for grabs by the sprint car drivers in the 25-lap feature.

The season lidlifter will be a 410 sprint car-only, afternoon racing program.

Flatout Sim Racing of Glen Rock will present Victory Lane for the 2025 season.

Flatout Sim Racing provides an affordable, safe, and entertaining way to enjoy the world of racing in a simulated environment.

Learn more at www.flatoutsimracing.com.

And Williams Grove Speedway welcomes sprint car heat race sponsors Harry’s U-Pull It of Hazleton and Walter Laudermilch Concrete for the new season.

Harry’s U-Pull It is the worlds largest U-Pull It auto parts facility while Walter Laudermilch Concrete of Hummelstown specializes in concrete breaking, cutting and sawing.

Anthony Macri of Dillsburg is the defending Opening Day sprint car winner at Williams Grove.

Other winners of the 2020s at the oval have been Carson Macedo, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck and Zeb Wise.

Following the opener, Williams Grove will go on to host two additional racing programs in March as action begins under the lights on March 21 and 28.

The 410 sprints will headline both programs with action also slated for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints and the winged super sportsman.

Adult general admission for Opening Day is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at noon on March 16.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

