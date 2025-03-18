Ohio Logistics named Title Sponsor of 37th Annual Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (March 17, 2025) – Findlay, Ohio’s Ohio Logistics, one of the Midwest’s largest privately-owned logistics firms with 25 locations spanning seven states, will retain its role as the title sponsor of the annual Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park, upping its commitment to 18 consecutive events since joining forces with co-promoter Brad Doty in 2008. The 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products is set to take over Attica headlines on Tuesday, July 15, and, as tradition has it, will feature the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, and Ohio’s finest, in an elbows-up battle for $15,000.

“All of us at Attica Raceway Park are so thankful and full of gratitude to have partners like Mr. Chuck Bills and Ohio Logistics for the Brad Doty Classic. They’ve played a tremendous role in the event’s growth as a sought-after prize on the World of Outlaws schedule. We’re proud to have so many drivers and fans circle this event on their calendar,” Brad Doty explained. “Our partnership extends many years and it’s their dedication and commitment that has allowed for so much growth. We’re excited for it to get here.”

The 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for four nights of action on July 16-19. David Gravel, the 2024 World of Outlaws champion, is also the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling ten-time Series champion, Donny Schatz, and former NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, for the $15,000 score.

“The Brad Doty Classic brings local, regional, and national talent, as well as their friends and families together, and we’re thrilled to be a part of such an historic event,” Chuck Bills of Ohio Logistics said. “We can’t wait for July.”

Like 2024, the Brad Doty Classic will feature the richest payday on the Attica Raceway Park schedule, also awarding the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

Working out of a single 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Findlay, OH, we began our operations in June of 1988 as Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center. Our work ethic and commitment, to our customers and community, have led us to considerable and rapid growth. Today, we operate as Ohio Logistics successfully maintaining 25 locations serving seven states. With over 6 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse space, we are one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Midwest.

June of 2018 marked the 30th anniversary of Ohio Logistics, and our opportunities have been realized as “fortunate and thankful” by our CEO, Chuck Bills. This realization is the reason for the company’s strong belief in “giving back” through programs to benefit not only the communities in which we operate, but to our Veterans that have given us our freedoms, and others that are less fortunate. As a result of Ohio Logistics’ successes, growth, and philanthropy, we proudly accepted the Hancock County 2017 Small Business of the Year Award.

Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to bring your ideas to reality regarding your supply-chain management needs.

