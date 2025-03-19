Jackson Motorplex Hosting Double Dose of World of Outlaws This Season

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 18, 2025) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will visit Jackson Motorplex twice this season during a pair of one-day shows.

The FENDT Showdown is June 4, when the World of Outlaws will be joined by the Late Model Street Stocks. Two and a half months later, ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ returns for the World of Outlaws presented by FENDT on Aug. 16. The Jeremy DeWall Band is providing a pre-race concert.

A total of 32 World of Outlaws main events have been contested at the dirt oval since 1987, including at least one during each of the last nine years.

Carson Macedo has won four races at Jackson Motorplex, including three of the last six. Donny Schatz – the most recent winner – as well as Logan Schuchart and Brad Sweet have four career victories with Kerry Madsen and Steve Kinser each owning a trio of triumphs. Jason Johnson, James McFadden and Daryn Pittman have produced two trips to Victory Lane. Bobby Davis Jr. (the inaugural winner), Ian Madsen, Joey Saldana and Sammy Swindell have one win apiece.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws races at Jackson Motorplex are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

The Jackson Motorplex season opener is slated for May 23 when the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking showcases the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars.

Visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com to view the entire 2025 racing schedule.

