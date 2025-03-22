Wind And Cold Cancel Williams Grove March 21

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Cold temperatures and biting winds have forced Williams Grove Speedway officials to cancel the season opener slated for March 21.

Williams Grove Speedway will make another attempt at getting the 2025 season opener in the books next Friday night, March 28 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Hoosier, the season lidlifter will now feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the winged super sportsman.

The 410 sprint cars will compete for $5,500 to win in a 25-lap main event.

Sportsman will vie in a 20-lap feature.

