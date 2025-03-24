Williams Grove Opener Now This Friday, March 28

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway will attempt to get the 2025 racing season underway once again this Friday night, March 28 at 7:30 pm.

Presented by Hoosier, the season lidlifter will now feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the winged super sportsman.

The 410 sprint cars will compete for $5,500 to win in a 25-lap main event.

Super Sportsman will vie in a 20-lap feature.

Two attempts have been made at opening the season to date but both have fallen victim to weather.

The sprints and sportsman doubleheader will be a rare early-season treat for Williams Grove fans.

Once making somewhat regular appearances at the oval, sportsman action has been a rarity at the track in recent years much less this early in the season.

Adult general admission for Opening Night on March 28 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Anthony Macri won the first show of the season for the 410 sprints at Williams Grove last year.

The oval will return on Friday, April 4 with a show of 410 sprints and 358 sprints including the first Dirty Deeds 25 of the year for the limiteds.

