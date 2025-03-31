358 Sprints Debut In Dirty Deeds 25 At Williams Grove Season Opener Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The next attempt at opening the sprint car racing season at Williams Grove Speedway is slated for Friday night, April 4, on Fast Tees Night when action will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Action begins at 7:30 pm.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will be racing for $5,500 to win while the 358s compete in the first Dirty Deeds 25 of the season.

Hundreds of Fast Tees tote bags will be given out to fans as they enter the general admission gates and some will include a $10 gift certificate to Williams Grove Speedway.

Presented by Dirty Deeds Repair and Fabrication of Honey Brook, the Dirty Deeds 25 race for 358s will offer $2,500 to win.

The total purse for the first show of the year for the 358 sprints is worth nearly $12,000.

Luck of the draw will set both 410 and 358 sprint heat and feature lineups.

Adult general admission for April 4 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Event sponsor Fast Tees of Thompsontown, Pa, is an apparel screen-printing firm specializing in the motorsports industry.

Learn more about Fast Tees at www.fasttees.net.

April 11 at Williams Grove will feature the Associated Builders and Contractors Spring Sprint Special, offering a rare, once-a-year, three-division open wheel racing program at the oval.

Slinging clay will be the 410 sprints, PASS IMCA 305 sprints and the wingless super sportsman.

Both the 305 sprint and sportsman fields will include a limited number of entries.

The 410 sprints will be racing in the first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season, paying $500 just to start.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.