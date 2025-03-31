3K Bonus Cash, Higher Purse On The Line For Williams Grove Sprints April 11

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Bonus money totaling $3,000 is set to be paid out to three lucky 410 sprint car drivers in the field at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, April 11.

In conjunction with BAPS Motor Speedway, the two tracks will award the bonus monies to three lucky drivers who were in the field at Williams Grove who also enter competition at BAPS on Sunday, April 13.

Bonus’ of $1,000 each will be paid out by random draw to the three lucky Williams Grove attendees once the BAPS field is assembled.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car teams will be at Williams Grove on April 11 to compete in the first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the year, offering $500 just to start the 25-lap main event.

And to go along with $500 to start, Williams Grove has announced purse increases to each of the Yellow Breeches races to be held at the track in 2025.

A total of $4,000 has been added to each of the Yellow Breeches purses, to be distributed starting with the second finishing position.

The new purse structure now finds even the 10th place finisher earning a cool $1,000.

Group time trials in practice laps will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprints on April 11.

