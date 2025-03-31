April 4-5: POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at US-36 Raceway & Lake Ozark Speedway

By POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/23/25) Launching into the 2025 season with a pair of Show-Me State speed venues, the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League kicks off its thrilling yearly adventure with the “Elite-16” at the high banks of US-36 Raceway on Friday, April 4. The action then shifts south to Lake Ozark Speedway for the “Sprint Car Special” on Saturday, April 5, bringing even more competitive excitement.

Friday, April 4 | US-36 Raceway | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Pure Stocks

Friday, April 4 | US-36 Raceway | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:45 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Friday, April 4 | US-36 Raceway | Prices:

Adult GA: $25.00

Senior/Military GA: $20.00

Kids 12 & under GA: Free

Pit Pass: $40.00

Saturday, April 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint Car Special | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprints

Saturday, April 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint Car Special | Times:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat/Hot Laps: 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547482

Saturday, April 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint Car Special | Prices:

Adult GA: $25.00

Senior/Military: $23.00

Children 6-12: $12.00

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $ 40.00

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1450047

The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on April 4-5 will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22: $500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Details about US-36 Raceway including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 9850 MO-33 Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

﻿

For more information on developments in the upcoming 2025 season, visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.