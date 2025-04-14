Spring 2025 SOS Update

An update from Southern Ontario Sprints series owner Peter Turford:

Attached below please find the updated 2025 Southern Ontario Sprints rules revisions – I don’t think that there is anything too startling here.

1: We will be going to the harder Hoosier Medium right rear tire. The timing is TBD based as much on the current HTC supply as anything else.

2: In-axle tire pressure build up systems are not allowed.

3: We will be going back to using the front stretch cone on restarts.

4: We will be allowing a limited work area/pit time – one tire change only

One other note: To try and simplify everybody’s life – I am changing the registration system. Every team will get one free race with the SOS but they must be signed in and registered. You are obviously welcome to pay on your first night but it is not necessary. What I am trying to do is three things:

1: I always feel like a creep taking $100 from racers before they have even started the season and have yet to see any financial return.

2: Make our first night of the season a little more sane as we all try to settle in and get our act together.

3: We used to allow a three race race payment system, but to be honest it was a pain.

Finally, on a personal note – My uncle recently passed away. I was very close to him and he was the person who really got me into racing back in 1966. Long story short, his celebration of life coincides with our opening day and I would never forgive myself if I did not at least put in an appearance. Which means I will not be at the track until 4:30pm or so. I am working to get people to fill in during my absence, but I’m sure things will be hectic and may get messy. Regardless, I am BEGGING all of you to please cut all of us some slack while we work to get things rolling..

Also: I know this tariff situation is changing by the hour, but in response to the US government’s tariffs on Canada, the Canadian government has put in place a counter tariff on racing tires meaning a HUGE increase in tire costs. I’m thinking in the area of $100-$125 per tire. Hoosier Tire is going to seek a remission of the tariff and we are supporting them on the grounds that there is no Canadian tire manufacturer producing a similar tire, and that this is just an additional tax on Canadian racers. Our letter to be sent to the Canadian government is also attached below.