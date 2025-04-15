Grand Opening for Dennis Albaugh Suite Tower is Thursday, April 17 at 2 p.m.!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, April 15, 2025 – The much-anticipated Grand Opening of the new Dennis Albaugh Suite Tower is upon us! The ribbon cutting ceremony for the six-story tower will take place, this Thursday, April 17, at 2 p.m. inside the tower on the second -floor, located next to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The dedication for the new Knoxville Nationals Wall of Champions in Memory of Eddie Leavitt will take place immediately following the Grand Opening.

The tower includes twelve new suites overlooking the world-famous Knoxville Raceway. The second floor will provide more seating for the public, while the first floor will provide needed storage for the museum and store.

A number of dignitaries are expected at the Grand Opening, led by Dennis Albaugh, whose donation made possible the ground breaking for the tower. Albaugh Alternatives supported drivers Carson Macedo and Chase Randall will be on hand as well with their cars.

Refreshments, made possible by The Rib Shack, will be provided on the second floor of the museum building, where the Grand Opening will be held.

Among the speakers at the event will be: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, Bob Baker, Dennis Albaugh, Knoxville Mayor, Brian Hatch, Marion County Fairboard President, Dustin DeMoss, Father Dennis Hoffman from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Knoxville, Knoxville Raceway General Manager, Jason Reed, Knoxville Raceway Race Director, John McCoy, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Board President, Jeff Savage, three-time Knoxville Nationals winner Kyle Larson, Neumann Brothers Construction’s Kevin Clemens and Brady Goreth, and more.

The Knoxville Nationals Wall of Champions in memory of Eddie Leavitt has a new location on the front of the Dennis Albaugh Suite Tower on Highway 14 and will be dedicated immediately following the Grand Opening for the tower.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has many to thank, led by the Marion County Fairboard, the City of Knoxville, Neumann Brothers Construction, their contractors, MidAmerican Energy Corporation, and all who made the construction possible.

This event is free for the public to attend.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com