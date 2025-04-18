Johnny Benson Jr., Brandon Bellinger, and Dave Cliff Announced as First 2-Seat Supermodified Drivers for 2025 at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 17, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is excited to announce the first three drivers set to take the wheel for the 2025 revival of its popular 2-Seat Supermodified Ride program. Johnny Benson Jr., Brandon Bellinger, and Dave Cliff will each be behind the controls on one of the first three ride dates – May 24, May 31, and June 7, respectively – giving fans the rare chance to ride along with some of the most respected and accomplished names in Supermodified racing.

Kicking off the season on Saturday, May 24 is Johnny Benson Jr., a former NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series winner, as well as the 1995 Busch Series and 2008 Truck Series champion. In addition to his success at the highest levels of stock car racing, Benson is a seasoned Supermodified driver and past ISMA/MSS feature winner. It will be a busy day for the Grand Rapids, Michigan native, who’s also set to compete in the Lichty Racing No. 74 later that evening during the ISMA/MSS Oswego Super Challenge Series Opener. For fans, it’s a rare chance to ride along with a driver who’s truly done it all.

On Saturday, May 31, the Speedway’s Novelis Supermodified points season begins, and the morning’s 2-Seat rides will be led by Brandon Bellinger – the 2022 Oswego Speedway track champion and a third-generation racer from one of the most iconic families in Supermodified history. The son of five-time Classic winner Eddie Bellinger Jr., Brandon has 30 top five finishes and four career wins at Oswego and continues to carry on the Bellinger legacy behind the wheel of the No. 02.

Dave Cliff will take over the 2-Seat machine on Saturday, June 7, bringing years of experience and success across multiple divisions at the Speedway. A veteran Supermodified competitor with strong runs in the family-owned No. 06 and the Strong Racing No. 99, Cliff is also one of the most accomplished drivers in Pathfinder Bank SBS racing history. He owns three track championships, two Classic victories, and 19 career feature wins, ranking third all-time in the SBS division. Cliff has also added three 350 Supermodified wins, where he is currently piloting the Tim Barbeau-owned No. 50.

Each of these three drivers will take fans for rides from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on their respective Saturdays, in 15-minute intervals. Rides are priced at $169 for 3 laps or $199 for 5 laps, with an optional $30 driver request upgrade. A total of twelve ride slots are available per date and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Fans can now visit the Speedway’s newly launched 2-Seat Supermodified page at

www.oswegospeedway.com/2seatsupermodified for all ride dates, pricing, driver schedules, safety information, and to submit a booking request form. Once completed, Speedway staff will follow up to confirm your ride.

All safety equipment, including a fire suit and helmet, will be provided. Participants must sign a waiver, available electronically or in person at the track.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the rush of 800+ horsepower this spring with a ride in a Supermodified at the Steel Palace. For more information, call the Speedway office at (315) 342-0646 or email Track Manager Caylee Demm at cdemm@oswegospeedway.com.

