Borden declared 410 Attica winner after Thiel disqualification

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Scotty Thiel led all 30 laps of the 410 A-main at Attica Raceway Park Friday, April 18. Unfortunately a post-race inspection showed he had a two-inch wicker bill on his top wing which is against the track’s rules. Devon Borden, who had passed Thiel right before a caution flew with two laps to go, negating the lead pass, was declared the winner, his first ever at Attica on Baumann Auto Group/7L Construction/Venture Visionary Partners/Smith Paving Night.

Borden, who started on pole of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main in his Bryan Grove Racing #45, dropped back to fourth early in the feature. He charged back into third on lap 12 behind Thiel and 12th starter Cap Henry. As Henry and Borden chased down Thiel in lapped traffic with three laps to go, hard contact between Borden and Henry put Borden in second and he charged to Thiel’s outside exciting turn two just before the caution flew with two laps to go.

After Thiel was disqualified at the feature at the scaled, Borden was awarded the win over Henry, 17th starter Kalib Henry, Bryce Lucius and 16th starter Craig Mintz.

Borden, who transplanted to Pennsylvania from the State of Washington a couple of years ago, was ecstatic about his win.

“I don’t care how we won but we will take it. My guys have worked so hard on this thing. I can’t thank Bryan Grove enough for the opportunity. We were pretty good…I had Scotty there before that yellow. I tried to move around on the restart and it hurt us. It feels do good to finally be on the horse track at Attica,” said Borden beside his CEI Crane and Rigging, Starrett Services, DB Power washing backed machine.

It was the opening night of the All Pro Aluminum Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group and with his runner-up finish defending AFCS champion Cap Henry will vault into the early season lead.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk made it three wins in a row to open the season at Attica in the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models. Todd Brennan led the first lap with JR Gentry taking over the top spot a lap later. Third starting Schlenk took the lead on lap six and only a couple of back-to-back cautions on laps seven and eight kept the field close.

The race went the final 17 laps caution-free and Schlenk, a three time national UMP champion, built up a nearly five second lead late in the race and cruised to his 46th career win at Attica over defending track champion Kyle Moore, Gentry, Devin Shiels and Brennan.

“To be honest the car didn’t feel that good. I was searching all over the track for speed. But, you tell me I had a five second lead….we must have been fast. I can’t wait until it feels faster,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Kasey Ziebold led the first five laps of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints A-main before Tyler Shullick took over. Sixth starter Jamie Miller, the defending track champion, drove under Shullick for the top spot on lap 10.

Shullick stayed close to Miller but Miller’s car was just too good in lapped traffic as he took his third straight feature win at Attica, the 48th of his career at the track. A wild battle for second on the last lap had Shullick get by Blayne Keckler with 15th starter Matt Foos and Dustin Stroup rounding out the top five.

“The car basically drove itself. I just sat back and let it go where it wanted to,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

The win puts Miller atop the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 standings as he looks to win his second straight series title.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 25 with the 410 and 305 sprints and late models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision

About the Baumann Auto Group – www.baumannautogroup.com

In an era of continuous change, the Baumann Auto Group is celebrating nearly 70 years of successfully serving the community. Buck Baumann is proud to continue his father Al’s vision with the same tradition of trust and family atmosphere in the seven dealerships that are in Fremont, Tiffin, Port Clinton, Oregon and Genoa. Baumann Won’t Be Beat is more than a slogan, we don’t compromise honesty and ethics, we proudly employ high quality people and we care about our loyal customers.

The Baumann Auto Group has an exceptional sales and service team. So not only can you purchase your new vehicle from Baumann’s, but they will keep it running smoothly with continued service maintenance. If you should have an unfortunate accident, Baumann’s body shop is a well-known “direct repair” facility for numerous insurance companies, performing collision repairs on all makes and models.

About 7L Construction – https://7lconstruction.com

When residents, businesses, and municipalities throughout North-Central Ohio need quality, trustworthy asphalt paving, excavation work, stone hauling, site work, and much more, they can turn to 7L Construction in Bellevue, Ohio. The qualified team at 7L Construction is capable of serving the Ohio Department of Transportation or any city, municipal, residential, or commercial client on any project. No job is too big for 7L Construction, and we always give free estimates.

About Venture Visionary Partners (http://venturevp.com)

Venture Visionary Partners is a registered independent wealth management firm, advising affluent families and individuals, including business owners and entrepreneurs, to help them be strategically smarter with their wealth. Based in Sylvania, Ohio, Venture is a team of experienced wealth managers, investment advisors and other financial specialists who design and implement customized plans to address their clients’ current needs as well as their legacy goals.

About Smith Paving – www.spenorwalk.com

Established in 1978, Smith Paving and Excavating in Norwalk, Ohio is a specialty contractor with emphasis on miscellaneous concrete work. Their expertise over the years includes concrete streets, curb and gutter, drives and sidewalk. Smith Paving is diverse enough to handle slipping concrete barrier walls and white topping overlay to stamped concrete drives, walks and stamped barrier wall.

410 Sprints –Callie’s Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 45-Devon Borden[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[12]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[17]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[16]; 6. 4-Zane DeVault[24]; 7. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[8]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 10. 16-DJ Foos[21]; 11. 01-Bryan Sebetto[15]; 12. 14-Sean Rayhall[18]; 13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 15. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]; 16. 29-Zeth Sabo[23]; 17. 71H-Max Stambaugh[22]; 18. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[20]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 21. 22M-Dan McCarron[19]; 22. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 23. 16C-Max Guilford[14]; 24. (DQ) 51-Scotty Thiel[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[8]; 4. 17-Tylar Rankin[5]; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger[2]; 8. 97-Justin Clark[7]; 9. (DNS) 19-TJ Michael

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 4. 79-Chris Miller[1]; 5. 19M-Jett Mann[7]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]; 7. (DNS) 5E-Bobby Elliott; 8. (DNS) 70-Henry Malcuit

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[4]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 7. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Devon Borden[1]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 5. 79-Chris Miller[8]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 8. 19-TJ Michael[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 51-Scotty Thiel[3]; 3. 16C-Max Guilford[2]; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 5. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]; 6. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]; 7. 97-Justin Clark[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling[2]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 6. 17-Tylar Rankin[7]; 7. 19M-Jett Mann[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[5]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova[6]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.011[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:13.173[3]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.183[5]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.184[7]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.190[4]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.244[1]; 7. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.676[8]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:13.948[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:13.031[6]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:13.060[4]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:13.146[7]; 4. 45-Devon Borden, 00:13.168[8]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.248[2]; 6. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.287[3]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:13.292[1]; 8. 79-Chris Miller, 00:14.070[5]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.651[6]; 2. 51-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.046[1]; 3. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:13.274[4]; 4. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.362[2]; 5. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.383[5]; 6. 97-Justin Clark, 00:13.524[7]; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:59.999[3]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.685[5]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.132[6]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.173[1]; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.189[3]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.291[2]; 6. 19M-Jett Mann, 00:13.500[7]; 7. 17-Tylar Rankin, 00:59.999[4]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.707[5]; 2. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.834[3]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:13.032[2]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.069[6]; 5. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.088[7]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:13.211[4]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.925[1]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 4. 2F-Matt Foos[15]; 5. 10X-Dustin Stroup[7]; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[11]; 8. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[17]; 10. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[16]; 11. 2-Brenden Torok[18]; 12. 0-Bradley Bateson[9]; 13. 28-Shawn Valenti[23]; 14. 9R-Logan Riehl[21]; 15. 36-Seth Schneider[8]; 16. 6W-Chad Wilson[12]; 17. 12X-Brandon Moore[24]; 18. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[19]; 19. 3M-Logan Mongeau[13]; 20. 5M-Mike Moore[22]; 21. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[20]; 22. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 23. 39M-DJ Foos[14]; 24. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[1]; 4. 36J-JJ Henes[6]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]; 7. 78-Austin Black[4]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[10]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 10. (DNS) 1S-James Saam

B Feature 2 (7 Laps): 1. 5M-Mike Moore[2]; 2. 12X-Brandon Moore[4]; 3. 52-Chris Smith[1]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[3]; 5. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[10]; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[7]; 8. 13M-Kael[9]; 9. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]; 10. 98-David Hoppes[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[7]; 7. 36J-JJ Henes[6]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]; 9. 55-Jim Leaser[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 5. 52-Chris Smith[5]; 6. 78-Austin Black[6]; 7. 98-David Hoppes[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 3. 39M-DJ Foos[2]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[6]; 6. 12X-Brandon Moore[5]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 8. 1S-James Saam[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6W-Chad Wilson[1]; 2. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[4]; 4. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[2]; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[5]; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[7]; 8. 13M-Kael[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[8]; 4. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[2]; 5. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 6. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.958[6]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:14.014[5]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.027[9]; 4. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.054[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.297[4]; 6. 36J-JJ Henes, 00:14.307[7]; 7. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.706[3]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:14.977[2]; 9. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:15.654[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.747[7]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.837[8]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.943[1]; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.954[3]; 5. 52-Chris Smith, 00:14.224[5]; 6. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.390[6]; 7. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.447[4]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.875[2]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.684[4]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.867[5]; 3. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:14.005[3]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.009[1]; 5. 12X-Brandon Moore, 00:14.032[7]; 6. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.060[6]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:14.293[2]; 8. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.624[8]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.774[4]; 2. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.906[1]; 3. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.063[7]; 4. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:14.064[2]; 5. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:14.086[5]; 6. 13M-Kael, 00:14.250[3]; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:14.770[6]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:59.999[8]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:13.772[3]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:13.804[5]; 3. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.112[4]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.132[2]; 5. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.158[7]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.183[8]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.741[6]; 8. 2F-Matt Foos, 00:59.999[1]

Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[5]; 3. 14-JR Gentry[2]; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[8]; 5. 20-Todd Brennan[1]; 6. 46-Colin Shipley[6]; 7. 10-Nathan Loney[10]; 8. 5M-Ryan Markham[11]; 9. 19-Cody Scott[9]; 10. 15B-Mike Bores[13]; 11. 01-Justin Chance[12]; 12. RH21-Gregg Haskell[15]; 13. 71-Joe Smith[16]; 14. 8-Rob Anderzack[4]; 15. 101-Chester Fitch[17]; 16. 53X-Dylan Jessen[14]; 17. 22-Dominic Demerol[19]; 18. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr[18]; 19. 51B-Brayden Shiels[20]; 20. 1N-Casey Noonan[7]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Joe Smith[3]; 2. 101-Chester Fitch[1]; 3. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr[9]; 4. 22-Dominic Demerol[10]; 5. 51B-Brayden Shiels[4]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer[8]; 7. 0-Cameron Tusing[6]; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[5]; 9. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[2]; 11. (DNS) 50-Ryan Missler; 12. (DNS) 184-Kyle Lukon

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley[1]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]; 4. 20-Todd Brennan[4]; 5. 15B-Mike Bores[5]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[7]; 7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[6]; 8. 29-Nate Potts[9]; 9. 22-Dominic Demerol[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Rob Anderzack[2]; 2. 14-JR Gentry[3]; 3. 19-Cody Scott[1]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 5. 53X-Dylan Jessen[8]; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[9]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]; 8. 28-Kent Brewer[6]; 9. (DNS) 50-Ryan Missler

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]; 3. 10-Nathan Loney[2]; 4. 01-Justin Chance[3]; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5]; 6. 71-Joe Smith[8]; 7. 0-Cameron Tusing[6]; 8. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr[9]; 9. (DNS) 184-Kyle Lukon

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 20-Todd Brennan, 00:14.472[7]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:14.509[4]; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.588[8]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:14.617[3]; 5. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:14.761[1]; 6. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:15.087[5]; 7. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:15.330[2]; 8. 22-Dominic Demerol, 00:15.661[6]; 9. 29-Nate Potts, 00:15.953[9]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.591[4]; 2. 14-JR Gentry, 00:14.649[1]; 3. 8-Rob Anderzack, 00:14.766[9]; 4. 19-Cody Scott, 00:14.770[6]; 5. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:14.787[7]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:14.971[2]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.020[8]; 8. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:15.842[5]; 9. 16-Steve Sabo, 00:15.963[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:14.643[6]; 2. 01-Justin Chance, 00:14.765[2]; 3. 10-Nathan Loney, 00:14.888[1]; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.942[9]; 5. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:15.037[8]; 6. 0-Cameron Tusing, 00:15.406[5]; 7. 184-Kyle Lukon, 00:15.462[7]; 8. 71-Joe Smith, 00:15.535[3]; 9. 33-Chaz Dawson Jr, 00:16.291[4]