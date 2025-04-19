TROMBLEY STANDS ALONE, BECOMES WINNINGEST DRIVER IN CRSA HISTORY WITH OUTLAW WIN

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – Jeff Trombley’s first appearance at Outlaw Speedway came during the 21st century when he ran a mini stock.

He was tied for first place on the all-time wins list tonight with Danny Varin, Scott Goodrich and Josh Pieniazek.

Friday, Trombley scored his 15th career win in the season opener of the 20th anniversary, breaking the tie for first.

“That’s awesome!” Trombley said in victory lane. “It’s great coming here after many years when I won the race here. I love this place.”

Trombley started fourth in the 25-lap feature while Steve Glover and Dillon Paddock brought the field to green for the Dandy Miniseries opener. Glover would lead the opening lap, but in the next lap, Trombley would make the pass and lead the remainder of the feature.

The No. 3A’s win didn’t come without competition. Billy VanInwegen gave Trombley the first look. Starting fifth, VanInwegen would waste no time through the field and be up to third by the end of lap three before the first yellow for a stopped Blake Warner.

On the restart, Billy V wasted no time moving up to second and challenging Trombley at some points. His best look was on the final restart with five to go, but he couldn’t get the job done.

The second challenger was Jordan Hutton, who scored the inaugural Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash win, started ninth and was up to third by the end of lap eight. With under 10 to go and the field spread out, a yellow on lap 18 flew for Tyler Graves off the pace.

Doubling the field up with a new rule on a trial basis, Hutton would try to go 2-for-1 on the following restart, looking low on VanInwegen and Trombley, but the yellow flew the same lap for a four-car accident involving Steve Glover, Ethan Gray, Dillon Paddock and Bob Hamm Jr.

This reverted the field to single file as Hutton wasted no time taking second from “Billy V” with four to go and closed in on Trombley for the win. “J-Hutt” drove his No. 66 deep low into three and four, but it wasn’t enough as Trombley scored his 15th CRSA victory.

“Billy V and Hutton were sticking their nose in there,” Trombley explained. “I saw the guys on the restarts. Kind of had an idea of what they were doing. I had a really good balance on my car, so I could run whatever line I needed to run or do whatever I needed to do.”

Hutton finished second to put him on the podium for the second straight season opener. When asked what more he needed, it was a long run to continue.

“That yellow on lap 13 really hurt me,” said Hutton. “I was starting to reel them guys in once they got battling and once that yellow came out, there was nowhere to really get my nose. That second-to-last restart, it’s now or never.

Regardless, Hutton takes an extra $175 for winning the Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash.

VanInwegen finished third, also putting him on the podium for the second straight season opener, this time in Paul Colagiovanni’s No. 10v. Taking a look on the restart, he came close but says he had a car capable of winning races.

“Once we came up through the field pretty quick, seeing what Trombley had hit me,” said VanInwegen. He had a ton of speed out in clean air and we caught him in lapped traffic, but the yellow came out. Untimely deal.”

Tyler Graves was running sixth before an issue with his car took him out of contention. Because of this, the driver of the No. 25G was rewarded with the new Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics Hard Luck Award.

Alysha Bay was the biggest mover from 22nd to ninth tonight. Her 13-spot gain was best for the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger award.

27 drivers checked into Dundee Friday night.

CRSA heads to Woodhull Raceway in a few weeks, May 10, for round two of the Dandy Miniseries.

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 3A-Jeff Trombley[4]; 2. 66-Jordan Hutton[9]; 3. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[5]; 4. 22-Tomy Moreau[10]; 5. 38-Zach Sobotka[7]; 6. 15B-Spencer Burley[12]; 7. 29-Dalton Herrick[8]; 8. 121-Steve Glover[1]; 9. 48A-Alysha Bay[22]; 10. 10-Nathan Pierce[11]; 11. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[14]; 12. 18-Timmy Lotz[17]; 13. 23-John Smith[21]; 14. 33-Scott Landers[16]; 15. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[23]; 16. 77-Matt Rotz[18]; 17. 77H-Bob Hamm[3]; 18. 25-Nolan Groves[19]; 19. 17E-Ethan Gray[15]; 20. 3-Bailey Boyd[13]; 21. 8-Dillon Paddock[2]; 22. 25G-Tyler Graves[6]; 23. 20K-Ed Kelly[24]; 24. 21B-Blake Warner[20]

B Main (8 Laps): 1. 25-Nolan Groves[1]; 2. 21B-Blake Warner[2]; 3. 23-John Smith[4]; 4. 48A-Alysha Bay[3]; 5. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[5]; 6. 20K-Ed Kelly[7]; 7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[6]; 8. (DNS) 30-Kirsten Dombroski

Elab Smokers Boutique Dash (4 Laps): 1. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 2. 22-Tomy Moreau[4]; 3. 10-Nathan Pierce[1]; 4. 15B-Spencer Burley[6]; 5. 3-Bailey Boyd[3]; 6. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka[1]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[2]; 3. 25G-Tyler Graves[5]; 4. 29-Dalton Herrick[8]; 5. 10V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[9]; 6. 18-Timmy Lotz[4]; 7. 23-John Smith[3]; 8. 10VC-Vince Chicklets[7]; 9. 20K-Ed Kelly[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77H-Bob Hamm[1]; 2. 3A-Jeff Trombley[4]; 3. 48JR-Darryl Ruggles[2]; 4. 17E-Ethan Gray[3]; 5. 22-Tomy Moreau[8]; 6. 15B-Spencer Burley[9]; 7. 21B-Blake Warner[6]; 8. (DNF) 81K-Dalton Martin[7]; 9. (DNF) 30-Kirsten Dombroski[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 121-Steve Glover[2]; 2. 10-Nathan Pierce[1]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 4. 3-Bailey Boyd[6]; 5. 33-Scott Landers[5]; 6. 77-Matt Rotz[3]; 7. 25-Nolan Groves[7]; 8. 48A-Alysha Bay[9]; 9. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]

