Oswego Speedway Announces 2025 Camping Information

OSWEGO, NY (April 20, 2025) – Oswego Speedway has released its 2025 camping information, including rates, dates, amenities, renewal procedures, and more for weekend, seasonal, and Classic Week camping.

2025 Season Camping will go on sale Monday, April 21st at 10:00 AM and can be purchased online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1885/tickets/1457484.

Weekend event camping remains available for $75 per weekend. Campers may check in on Friday after 12 PM and must check out by Sunday at 5 PM. Each weekend site includes access to electric, water, and sewer hookups. If campers wish to arrive early or stay later than the standard weekend time frame, additional nights can be purchased for $40 each.

The Season Weekend Event Camping package is available for $750. This includes weekend-only camping from Friday, May 23rd through Sunday, August 24th, 2025. Campers may check in each Friday after 12 PM and must check out by Sunday at 5 PM. Electric, water, and sewer will be available during the weekend only. Power will be turned off each Sunday at 5 PM and turned back on by 12 PM on Fridays. This package does not include Classic Weekend camping.

Full Season Camping is priced at $1,550. This includes weekly camping from Friday, May 23rd through Sunday, August 24th, 2025, with electric, water, and sewer included for the duration. Unlike the weekend-only package, power remains on throughout the week. This option is ideal for campers who plan to stay multiple days each week during the season. Classic Weekend camping is not included in the full season package and must be purchased separately.

Black Lot camping for Classic Week will again be available for $250. Check-in begins on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, and check-out is on Monday, September 1st, 2025. Each Black Lot site includes electric, water, and sewer. Two vehicle passes are included with each site, and additional vehicle passes may be purchased for $5 each.

Turn 3 camping for Classic Week is $100. Check-in begins Sunday, August 24th, 2025, and check-out is Monday, September 1st, 2025. No reservations are required for Turn 3 camping and payment will be collected at the Turn 3 gate upon arrival. Two vehicle passes are included with each site, and additional vehicle passes are available for $5 each.

All returning seasonal campers will soon receive an email containing a unique reservation code and a link to renew their camping site. This code is required to complete the renewal process. The current site assigned to each camper will be held exclusively until May 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM. If a camper does not renew by that deadline, their site will be released and made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are a returning seasonal camper and do not receive an email by Monday, April 21, don’t worry – your site is still being held. Please contact track manager Caylee Demm at cdemm@oswegospeedway.com to ensure you receive your reservation details and code. Before completing your reservation, double check that the site number listed is correct. If something appears incorrect or if you believe you’ve received the wrong assignment, please contact Speedway management.

New seasonal camping reservations are also open now for first-time applicants or those who did not camp with the Speedway in 2024. If you are a current camper interested in transferring to a different site, you may do so by reserving any available site once the public sale opens on Thursday, May 15, 2025. No special approval is needed – just complete the online reservation for the site you’d like.

Patrons are again reminded that seasonal power for weekend campers will be turned off at 5 PM on Sundays and turned on again by 12 PM on Fridays each week.

Classic Week camping renewals will begin on June 16, 2025. If your Classic Week site has not been paid for by July 7, 2025, it will be made available to the general public at that time.

Camping reservations may be made online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1885/tickets/1457484. Once again, that link will take you directly to the Speedway’s 2025 camping reservation portal.

For questions, to confirm your renewal status, or if you did not receive your reservation email, please contact Caylee directly. Speedway management is happy to help and ensure your 2025 camping experience at Oswego Speedway is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

2025 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY CAMPING INFORMATION:

Weekend Event Camping – $75

Check-in: Friday after 12 PM

Check-out: Sunday by 5 PM

Includes weekend electric, water, and sewer

Additional nights: $40 each

Season Weekend Event Camping – $750

Check-in: Friday after 12 PM

Check-out: Sunday by 5 PM

Covers weekend-only camping from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, August 24, 2025

Includes weekend electric, water, and sewer

Seasonal power will be shut off at 5 PM Sundays and turned back on by noon Fridays

Does not include Classic Weekend

Season Camping – $1,550

Covers weekly camping from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, August 24, 2025

Includes weekly electric, water, and sewer

Does not include Classic Weekend

Classic Week Black Lot Camping – $250

Check-in: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Check-out: Monday, September 1, 2025

Includes electric, water, and sewer

Comes with 2 vehicle passes; additional vehicle passes $5 each

Classic Week Turn 3 Camping – $100

Check-in: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Check-out: Monday, September 1, 2025

No reservations needed; pay at Turn 3 gate upon arrival

Comes with 2 vehicle passes; additional vehicle passes $5 each