POWRi 410 & Elite Outlaw Sprint Leagues at Creek County Speedway & Tri-State Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/7/25) Swinging through the fast-paced on-track battles of Oklahoma with the ‘Elite 16’ storylines beginning to take shape, the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League—running in conjunction with the POWRi MYCO Plastics Elite Outlaw Sprints—now readies for a pair of return visits in the ‘Sooner Shuffle,’ featuring fan-favorite stops at Creek County Speedway on Friday, April 25, followed by the highly anticipated return to Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, April 26.

Friday, April 25 | Creek County Speedway | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League &

POWRi MYCO Plastics Elite Outlaw Sprints

ORTCO Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto

Friday, April 25 | Creek County Speedway | Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 PM

Engine Heat: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547512

Friday, April 25 | Creek County Speedway | Pricing:

Adult GA: $25.00

Senior/Military GA: $20.00

Kids (11-14) GA: $15.00

Kids (10 & under) GA: Free

Pit Pass: $40.00

Saturday, April 26 | Tri-State Speedway | Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe’s Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League &

POWRi MYCO Plastics Elite Outlaw Sprints

USRA Factory Stocks

USRA Stock Cars

USRA B-Mods

Saturday, April 26 | Tri-State Speedway | Times:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547515

Saturday, April 26 | Tri-State Speedway | Pricing:

Adult GA: $25.00

Kids (5-12) GA: $15.00

Kids (4 & under) GA: Free

Pit Pass: $40.00

The payout for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League on April 25-26 will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

Details about Creek County Speedway including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights can be found online at www.creekcountyspeedway.co or follow along on major social media platforms | 18450 W Highway 66 Sapulpa, OK 74039| (918) 809-2232

For more information on Tri-State Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.tri-statespeedway.com or follow along on all social media platforms | 1705 W. Race Track Road Pocola, OK 74902| (479)353-1299

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

For more information on developments in the upcoming 2025 season, visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.