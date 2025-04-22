WINGED SPRINT CARS SET TO INVADE MOBILE INTERNATIONAL

From David Sink

April 21, 2025 – Winged 360 sprint cars are set to make their first appearance at Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama this Saturday night April 26 for the first time since November 1, 2019. Brandon Blenden won that last event nearly six years ago.

Mobile International Speedway has a long and storied history with lightning-fast open wheel machines. It is the birthplace of pavement supermodied/sprint cars. The division peaked in the 1960’s and a weekly event featured some of the biggest names in the southeast.

Monthly winged 360 sprit car events were contested in recent years at the half mile until COVID-19 struck and a change in track management was made prior to 2020.

Mississippi’s Fred Fayard has vowed to keep pavement sprint car racing alive in the area. Fayard is heading the return of the sprint cars and is instrumental in securing purse money and participants for this Saturday’s return.

Todd Fayard holds the all-time track record holder (13.991) and is expected to be on hand with intentions of lowering the existing track record and take home the $2,000 first place prize money.

Even though there are very few pavement sprint cars left in the Panhandle area, a good field of cars has already committed to Saturday’s event, and more are expected to come fourth leading up to the race.

For more info on this event please visit http://www.racemis.com

EXPECTED ENTRANTS (As of 4/21/25)

6 – Chase Wood Sr. – Mobile, AL

12 – Fred Fayard – Saucier, MS

13- Todd Fayard – Saucier, MS

18 -Dave Mader – Mobile, AL

21 – Butch David – Geismar, LA

27 – Chase Wood Jr. – Mobile, AL

32- Brndon Blenden – Gulfport, MS

56 – Jeff Smith – Gulfport, MS

67 – Blake Mallette -Vancleave, MS

77 – Francis Crowder – Panama City, FL

83 – Blakee Carrier – Amite, LA

94 – Parker Davis – Mobile, AL

121 – Todd Bliss –