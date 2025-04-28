Kentucky, Kansas Venues on Tap for ASCS National Tour

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (April 25, 2025) — The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour resumes racing in the month of May with four races at four different tracks on the schedule.

Salina Highbanks Speedway in Oklahoma was the only race place for the national 360 Sprint Car tour in April, following the postponement of two races at RPM Speedway (Crandall, TX) originally scheduled for April 25–26, but May takes the Tour into both Kentucky and Kansas to get the action restarted.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Windy Hollow Speedway | Owensboro, KY | May 9 — The National Tour makes its debut at the newly reconfigured Windy Hollow Speedway on Friday, May 9.

Track management has been working throughout the spring on improvements to the racing surface and wall around the 3/8-mile oval, which includes a steeper degree of banking down the backstretch and in the corners, a new outside retaining wall and catchfence in Turns 3 and 4, plus additional catchfence atop the wall in front of the grandstands.

The ASCS event will mark the track’s first national-touring racing series appearance in its 50-year history. Windy Hollow will also become the 174th track to host the ASCS National Tour since its inception in 1992 and the third different track in the state of Kentucky, joining Thunder Ridge Raceway which hosted in 1998 and Paducah International Raceway which hosted in 2018 and 2024.

The local Bomber, Mini Stock, Crown Vic and Crate Racin’ USA Street Stock divisions will also be in action to support. Advance sale tickets for this event are on sale now by clicking here. Tickets and pit passes will also be sold at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY | May 10 — After a return for the first time in six years last season, the National Tour will be back at Paducah for another exciting night of action on the high banks.

This high-speed, 3/8-mile oval is home to some of the steepest banking drivers will race on all year. 2024 Rookie of the Year Hank Davis tamed the track one year ago, taking the lead from outside polesitter Matt Covington before the halfway point and holding off five-time champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. in the closing laps to bank his third career National Tour victory.

Covington is the only other National Tour winner Paducah, taking the checkered flag in the Tour’s debut in April 2018.

Crate Racin’ USA 604 Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds are also scheduled to be in action during the program. Tickets will be on sale at the track on race day. For all other event information, including important times, click here.

Salt City Speedway | Hutchinson, KS | May 30 — The ASCS National Tour is set for a debut at the Kansas State Fairgrounds to kick off a weekend in the Sunflower State on Friday, May 30.

The 1/2-mile oval known as the Salt City Speedway will become the 175th different track overall and the 13th track in the state of Kansas to host the National Tour. However, Sprint Car racing is not new to the venue, having hosted numerous National Championship Racing Association (NCRA) Sprint Car, United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) and ASCS regional events on its grounds since NCRA’s debut in the late 1980s.

In addition to the Sprint Cars, the local Super Stock division is also scheduled to be in action. For tickets and other event information, click here.

Dodge City Raceway Park | Dodge City, KS | May 31 — For the ninth time in ASCS history, the National Tour will compete at Dodge City Raceway Park on Saturday, May 31, in the annual running of the Steve King Memorial.

The event salutes the life and racing career of King — a Sprint Car driver from Jetmore, KS, who passed away from injuries suffered in a crash at the 2006 Knoxville Nationals. In the wake of King’s death, his family started the Steve King Foundation, which helps “provide assistance to race car drivers, pit crew members, racing officials and track operations personnel or the immediate families of those individuals who are involved in dirt track racing and are seriously ill, severely injured or have been killed,” according to the organization’s website.

Six different names have tamed the banked 3/8-mile oval in ASCS National Tour competition, including four-time champion Gary Wright and Danny Jennings in 2005, a sweep for Jeff Swindell in 2012, Jason Martin and Matt Covington in 2023, and Sam Hafertepe Jr., who swept both races last year.