SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY TO HOST THE MUST SEE RACING BOB FREY CLASSIC JULY 23rd

From Must See Racing

April 27, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts announced today that the popular Bob Frey Classic will return to the MSR schedule in 2025 after a one-year hiatus. The event will also move to Sandusky Speedway in Sandusky, Ohio and will kick off The Hy-Miler Supermodified Nationals with a Wednesday night event July 23, 2025.

It is only fitting that the 3rd edition of the Bob Frey Classic be hosted by Sandusky Speedway. The event annually honors 5-time Little 500 champion Frey who grew up in nearby Elyria. Frey began his racing career in 1970 at Sandusky Speedway and Lorain County Speedway running the supermodified/ sprint cars. A significant amount of Frey’s career wins came at Sandusky Speedway.

The Bob Frey Classic will feature the Must See Racing National 410 Sprint Series and the Must See Racing Midwest Lights as well as other support classes to be announced. The event will be part of the weeklong 48th annual Hy-Miler Supermodified Nationals that will feature a variety of racing capped off by the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds on July 25-26, 2025.

Frey, who now resides in Wickenburg, Arizona, has stayed out of the limelight since his retirement from racing in 1993. He has attended very few races or made public appearances prior to his 2022 induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. This will be one of the few opportunity’s fans will have to meet the Sandusky Speedway legend.

Frey is most famous for his time behind the wheel of the yellow #20 Glen Niebel V-6. But Frey found early success with local car owners Ernie Ensign and Urbie Durnwald prior to teaming up with Niebel in 1980. Most of Frey’s Sandusky Speedway victories came aboard the Ensign and Durnwald entries.

Frey was one of the finest pavement sprint car chafers of his era. He won five Little 500 sprint car races from 1980-1990. He also won 4 Copper World Classic sprint car events on the one-mile Phoenix International Raceway oval (now Phoenix Raceway) from 1981-1987. Frey also made three CART/INDYCAR starts from 1980-1981 including unsuccessful Indianapolis 500 efforts in 1981 and 1982.

Frey, now 74, will serve as the events GRAND MARSHALL, participating in a pre-race meet-and greet, special autograph session with race fans, and post-race victory lane trophy presentations.

More details on the 3rd edition of the Bob Frey Classic will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.mustseeracing.com for updates.