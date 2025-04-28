World Of Outlaws Morgan Cup Coming Quick To Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – It may be hard to believe but the first invasion of the season by the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series at Williams Grove Speedway is just two weeks away!

Slated for Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, the outlaws series drivers will hit town to compete in the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup weekend, doing battle with the weekly Williams Grove Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car drivers known as the Pennsylvania Posse.

Friday’s feature event will be 25 laps in distance with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night with a 30-lap feature on tap.

With $12,000 on the line for the winner on Friday, Saturday’s finale will pay $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights setting up a cool $20,000 to the finale winner.

Racing has been sporadic on the tour and at Williams Grove to date this season with weather taking its toll on racing schedules.

With the outlaws in April, winners to date have been Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson and Sheldon Haudenschild.

At Williams Grove, just Anthony Macri has taken a pair of wins.

Named after late track owner Morgan Hughes, the Morgan Cup is contested each May to establish bragging rights between the outlaws and Williams Grove drivers.

The home of the Morgan Cup champion lays claim to the Morgan Cup trophy itself for the ensuing year, either at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg or at World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Morgan Cup action gets underway both nights at 7:30 pm.

Adult general admission both nights is $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

