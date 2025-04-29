Keystone State Double Straight Ahead for FAST On Dirt

By Aaron Fry

Fresh off a fantastic show at Muskingum County Speedway, the Honest Abe Roofing FAST On Dirt tour, presented by Ti22 Performance, will head for Pennsylvania for a two-race weekend. Friday action will take place at the Tri City Speedway near Franklin, while the Saturday show will be at the Michael’s Mercer Raceway presented by Sunbelt Rentals in Mercer, Pennsylvania. A.J. Flick and Bryce Lucius have posted wins early in the season, but it is Michael Bauer of Clarion, Pennsylvania with the early series point lead over Ricky Peterson, Tyler Gunn, Jordan Ryan and Cole Duncan. The balance of the top 10 includes Lance Heinberger, Flick, Jeremy Weaver, Jacob Begenwald and Tim Shaffer. Other committed full timers expected include Michael Lutz, Nathen McDowell, Anthony Gaskins and Wayne McPeek.

Fans can expect a fine field of race cars. The spring Tri-City event one year ago drew 30-winged FAST sprint cars. A.J. Flick scored the win in his own race car. Ironically, the last tour event at Mercer was back in August, and was also won by Flick. His Mercer win came in the Indy Race Parts 71 machine, the same car in which he ran second to Lucius in just days ago in the last tour event.

Friday at Tri-City, pit gates will open at 3 with general admission gates opening at 4. The FAST driver meeting will be at 5:30 with hot laps set for 6 and racing at 7pm. Adult general admission is $20 with seniors 62+ and juniors 11-16 admitted for $15. Kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 with kids under 2 free in the pit area.

Saturday at Michael’s Mercer Raceway presented by Sunbelt Rentals, pit gates will open at 4 with general admission gates at 5. Driver meeting will again be at 5:30 with hot laps at 6 and racing at 7. Adult general admission will be $20 with seniors $18. 13 and under will be admitted free with pit passes $35. Senior pit passes and kids under 10 are admitted for $30 into the pit area.

Mufflers are NOT required either night. We will be using the red AMB transponders on Friday and both the yellow Westhold AND red AMB transponders will work Saturday at Mercer. Raceiver radios are mandatory. Methanol will be available at both tracks and the series will have a limited selection of tires for sale.

All cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Tires with the right rear a choice of D15A, H15, Medium, or Medium 1. The left rear is a choice of D12A or H12. Cars must weight 1,425 with driver post qualifying and racing. Wings must be flat top with MAX 2″ wicker bill.

The payout for both nights is as follows: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 with $50 bonus awards to hard charger and hard luck winners. Heat and bonus awards are provided by Patriot Capital Financial, JLT Enterprises, Victory Fuel, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Helms & Sons Construction and AllStar Performance. There are NO membership or entry fees to race with FAST.

The host hotel for the weekend is the Rodeway Inn at the Mercer exit. Call 724-748-3030 and mention you are racing at Michael’s Mercer Raceway for a discounted stay. There is a car wash just before the entrance to the track. The hotel has plenty of rig parking and a Mexican Restaurant next door. Hope to see everyone there at the races!