Lap Sponsorships Now Available for Bud Classic Weekend 69 at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 29, 2025) – The 2025 racing season is right around the corner, and Oswego Speedway’s Lap Sponsorship Coordinator Michelle Barzee is once again inviting fans and businesses to be a part of Bud Classic Weekend 69 through the annual Classic Lap Sponsorship Program.

Those who sponsored laps in 2024 have until Opening Day on Saturday, May 24 to renew their lap numbers before they are made available to the public. An email has been sent to all of last year’s sponsors with renewal information.

Everyone who sponsors a lap this year will be entered into a drawing for three weekend passes to Classic Weekend. Additionally, early renewals received before May 24 will also be entered to win 15 general admission tickets to the July 5 Twin 40s.

All lap money collected through the program goes directly to drivers and owners. Last year, 40 teams received payouts thanks to the generosity of lap sponsors.

Michelle is also hoping to boost the payouts for key laps, including Supermodified Laps 50, 100, 150, and 200, SBS Lap 30, and 350 Supermodified Lap 25. Those interested in stepping up to make a bigger impact are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

The 2025 Classic Lap Sponsorship form is available for download on the Forms page of the Oswego Speedway website.

To reserve or sponsor a lap, contact Michelle Barzee directly at (315) 600-1418 and be a part of one of Oswego Speedway’s greatest traditions.