Great Lakes Super Sprints Ohio CAT Division Starts Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The start of the Ohio CAT Divisions season is Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS). Race three of the 2025 Tour season takes GLSS to Ohio’s home for 360 Sprint Car Racing and one of the historically more technical tracks on the Tour. It also presents opportunity for some hometown heroes to find Victory Lane.

In 2024, three events were contested at Limaland Motorsports Park for GLSS, with Mother Nature washing away nearly the entire month of May. In those three races, three different drivers picked up wins, including a pair of first-ever GLSS winners. On Friday, June 7, Devon Dobie, a multitime winner with the now-absorbed NRA Sprint Invaders, grabbed his first GLSS-sanctioned win during the Ron Kahle, Jr Memorial. Starting on the pole and holding off a slew of drivers trying to get to his inside on a bottom-dominant track, Dobie held off Luke Griffith and Hard Charger, Randy Hannagan for the win. Then, in July, the Tim Allison Tribute saw Kasey Jedrzejek come from sixth to get the best of Dustin Daggett and Jared Horstman for his first Limaland win. Finally, on July 19th, Jac Nickles outdueled Jedrzejek while keeping Max Stambaugh at bay for his first career GLSS win.

This season, Limaland plays a big part in the early season schedule, holding all but one weekend in May plus the first weekend in June, before return trips on Independence Day weekend and then the final appearance on Friday, July 18th. This could play a huge role in the success of Tour Championship hopefuls and those looking for an Ohio CAT Division Championship in 2025. Current GLSS Championship Points leader, Jared Horstman, has been held out of GLSS Victory Lane at Limaland since the first two co-sanctioned events with NRA in 2017. Horstman, however, already snapped one winless streak this season with the opening win at Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 19th.

Dustin Daggett, who won the Ohio Division in 2024, finds himself in a similar situation as Horstman, having not won at Limaland since 2017 with GLSS. Three-time and defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaugh, is also searching for his first career GLSS-sanctioned win at Limaland. In 15 GLSS events at Limaland since 2017, 11 different drivers have found a feature win. Horstman, Griffith, Creed Kemenah, and Nate Dussel all have a pair of wins, with Daggett, Dylan Westbrook, Tylar Rankin, Randy Hannagan, Dobie, Jedrzejek, and Nickles all sitting at one win.

Tickets for Friday’s Limaland season-opener featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints are available at the gate on race day. General Admission gates open at 5:00 PM with racing slated to begin at 7:30 PM. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks are also in action.

For more information on GLSS, visit www.GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.