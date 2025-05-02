Oswego Speedway to Offer Up to $600 to Start for New England 350 Supermodified Teams in 2025

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 29, 2025) – In a continued effort to support and grow the 350 Supermodified division, Oswego Speedway is proud to announce increased start money and a pair of $2,000-to-win events for the 2025 season.

All visiting New England-based 350 Supermodified teams will receive $600 to start on Opening Night, Saturday, May 24, which pays $2,000 to win. For all other events, New England teams will receive $500 to start.

Committed Oswego-based 350 Supermodified teams will receive $400 to start on May 24 and on Saturday, August 9 for the 5th Annual Mr. 350 Super, which also pays $2,000 to win. On all other nights, Oswego regulars will receive $350 to start.

The finale of the division’s season, the 8th Annual 50-lap Bud Light 350 Super Classic, remains one of the richest 350 Supermodified events in the country, once again offering $2,500 to win and $500 to start. Last year’s Classic saw a record 23 cars attempt to qualify, featuring a healthy mix of teams from New York, Ohio, and New England.

New England support is expected to be strong right from Opening Night, with Ryan Battle, Eddie Witkum Jr., and Jim Storace all confirming plans to attend. Jeffrey Battle, John Leonard, and Joey Scanlon have also stated intentions to compete at Oswego events later in the season.

There are just two conflicting race dates between Star Speedway and Oswego Speedway in 2025 – August 2 and August 16 – paving the way for even greater New England participation.

Oswego Speedway’s 2025 350 Supermodified Schedule:

May 24 – $2,000 to win

May 31

June 21

June 28

July 5

July 19

August 2

August 9 – 5th Annual Mr. 350 – $2,000 to win

August 16 – Championship Night

August 31 – Bud Light 350 Super Classic – $2,500 to win

Star Speedway’s 2025 350 Supermodified Schedule:

Saturday, May 3 – Bob Webber Sr. / Jim Martel Memorial – $1,947 to win

Saturday, June 7 – Marco Turcotte Memorial

Saturday, June 14

Saturday, July 12

Saturday, July 26 – Jen Garland Memorial

Saturday, August 2 – Jim Belfiore Memorial

Saturday, August 16

Saturday, September 13 – 75-lap Dennis McKennedy Memorial Star Classic

Saturday, September 27 – Championship Night – Steve Krupski Cup

Star Speedway’s season opens this Saturday with the Bob Webber Sr. / Jim Martel Memorial. The Martel Memorial pays $1,947 to win.

Oswego Speedway’s season kicks off with two consecutive 350 Supermodified events on May 24 and May 31 as part of the track’s Opening Week Extravaganza.