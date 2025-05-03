Stambaugh Thrills Hometown Crowd in Second Straight GLSS Win

By Zach Hiser

Lima, OH – For the second straight week, three-time and defending Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) Champion, Max Stambaugh, took a trip to GLSS Victory Lane. The variable this week, the win was his first GLSS-sanctioned win at his home track to open the Ohio CAT Division season.

Stambaugh and defending Ohio CAT Division Champion, Dustin Daggett, led the field to the green flag. Stambaugh’s luck continued on the redraw, pulling the number one pill for the third week in a row. On the opening lap, the two defending champions went at it wheel-to-wheel before Stambaugh was able to get the edge. Meanwhile, Mike Keegan began to fall through the top 10 while Dalman settled into the third spot. Phil Gressman, Zeth Sabo, and Keegan all battled for the 4th through 6th spots throughout the better part of the race.

Elsewhere, Ohio natives Chase Dunham, Devon Dobie, and Jared Horstman were locked in a tight battle within the top 10. The only caution of the night came just after halfway when Luke Griffith spun in turns three and four. Griffith was able to continue. On the restart, Keegan charged his way back onto the podium while Stambaugh raced away from Daggett once again.

For the second week in a row, Stambaugh led flag-to-flag to earn his second win of the 2025 season.

“It’s been a while, Limaland,” Stambaugh said in Victory Lane. “It’s the best I’ve felt here in a long time. Just winning in front of where I grew up, my dad’s here, my mom – it just means a lot,” an emotional Stambaugh finished in Victory Lane.

Zeth Sabo earned the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier Award and won Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race Number One, while Stambaugh won Howard Johnson by Wyndham Heat Race Number Two. Jared Horstamn earned the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger advancing three spots.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, May 9th in a return to I-96 Speedway. Advanced tickets are available at GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Fans who can’t make it can catch the action LIVE at GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]; 6. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]; 7. 17-Jared Horstman[10]; 8. 66-Chase Dunham[8]; 9. 31-Jac Nickles[12]; 10. 23-Devon Dobie[6]; 11. 24-Kobe Allison[9]; 12. 11G-Luke Griffith[13]; 13. 11H-Caleb Harmon[15]; 14. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[17]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill[16]; 16. 83-Adam Cruea[14]; 17. 13-Van Gurley Jr[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[2]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]; 4. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]; 5. 24-Kobe Allison[5]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[4]; 8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[7]; 9. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]; 4. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[5]; 6. 31-Jac Nickles[8]; 7. 83-Adam Cruea[7]; 8. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:11.567[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:11.597[12]; 3. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:11.665[17]; 4. X-Mike Keegan, 00:11.801[5]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:11.972[6]; 6. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:12.123[11]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:12.133[15]; 8. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:12.276[1]; 9. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:12.304[13]; 10. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:12.377[14]; 11. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:12.378[4]; 12. 88N-Frank Neill, 00:12.381[9]; 13. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:12.407[7]; 14. 83-Adam Cruea, 00:12.445[16]; 15. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:12.451[3]; 16. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:12.783[10]; 17. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 00:13.138[8]