2-Seat Supermodified “Ride With The Legends” Returns Saturday Morning of Budweiser Classic Weekend 69

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 2, 2025) – One of the most anticipated fan experiences of Budweiser Classic Weekend will return this year as Oswego Speedway hosts the 2-Seat Supermodified “Ride With The Legends” on Saturday morning, August 30, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

This exclusive offering will feature three different Supermodified legends, each taking the wheel for a one-hour window throughout the morning. The first legend will give rides from 8:00 to 9:00, the second from 9:00 to 10:00, and the third from 10:00 to 11:00. Each driver will give four rides during their scheduled hour, making for a total of twelve ride slots available.

The Speedway will begin announcing participating legends in the coming weeks. Once all three names are confirmed, fans can check back to OswegoSpeedway.com and follow Oswego Speedway social media channels for details on when booking will officially open.

All bookings will be handled on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve a ride, fans must complete the request form located at www.oswegospeedway.com/2seatsupermodified. After submission, Speedway management will reach out to confirm your ride.

Pricing for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is $199 for a five-lap ride.

We already have our first committed legend lined up to participate, with two more to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for more announcements.

In the meantime, those looking to experience a 2-Seat Supermodified ride even sooner can take part in one of our early season sessions with current Supermodified stars. Rides will be available Saturday, May 24, Saturday, May 31, and Saturday, June 7 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. These dates will feature rides with Johnny Benson Jr., Brandon Bellinger, and Dave Cliff, respectively. Pricing for these rides is $169 for three laps or $199 for five laps, with an optional $30 driver request upgrade available. Fans are invited to name their preferred driver and the Speedway will make every effort to coordinate.

Once again, all ride sessions are first come, first serve. Once a request is submitted, Speedway staff will be in contact to confirm your experience.

For more information, visit www.oswegospeedway.com/2seatsupermodified