Huset’s Speedway Starting Season This Sunday With Mother’s Day Opener Presented by Northland Buildings, Inc.

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 5, 2025) – The racing season arrives at Huset’s Speedway this weekend when the track hosts the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings, Inc., on Sunday evening.

The track’s three primary divisions – the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – will all be in action.

There has been a different Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars feature winner during the opening race of the season each of the five years since Tod Quiring acquired the track in the summer of 2020. Tyler Drueke was victorious last year with Chase Randall (2023), Parker Price Miller (2022), Austin McCarl (2021) and Cory Eliason (2020) also earning season-opening victories.

Cory Yeigh is the only recent two-time winner in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division with triumphs in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Brylee Gough picked up the win with Zach Olivier (2023) and Matt Steuerwald (2022) also scoring wins.

Brandon Bosma joined Yeigh as a back-to-back winner with Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series victories in 2022 and 2023. Dusty Ballenger was last year’s season-opening winner with Jesse Lindberg posting a trip into the Winner’s Circle to open the 2021 season.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing set to start at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The first 200 mothers in attendance will receive a free carnation. Additionally, two lucky moms will also receive $100 cash courtesy of Sea Foam.

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings, Inc., featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .