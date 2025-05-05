Oswego Speedway Announces 2025 Reserved Seating Renewal Period for Budweiser Classic Weekend 69

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 2, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is preparing for Budweiser Classic Weekend 69 and is now collecting updated contact information for reserved seating renewals. Fans who held reserved seats for the 2024 event are encouraged to update their contact details to receive renewal information by email. This year, there is no longer a need to call or email the Speedway office – simply complete the online form to ensure you stay up to date on renewal details.

The reserved seating renewal period will run from June 15 to July 7, 2025, for 2024 reserved seat holders. After July 7, 2025, reserved seating will open to the public.

Budweiser Classic Weekend 69 will take place from Friday, August 29 through Sunday, August 31, 2025, with a diverse schedule of exciting events. The weekend will feature the Stock Car Spectacular and Pole Day on Friday, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and XMR Sportsman Mods on Saturday, and the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, Bud Light Classic 60 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Bud Light Classic 50 for 350 Supermodifieds on Sunday.

Fans can update their contact information for reserved seating renewal by completing the form at https://forms.gle/78AbgNL4ptybSUc28. For Black Lot Classic Camping renewal, the form is available at https://forms.gle/8erX66bNhZAQWSfn9.

Thank you to all of our loyal fans for your continued support, and stay tuned for more details as we approach Classic Weekend 69.

