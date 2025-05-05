Outlaws And Posse To Square Off At Williams Grove This Weekend

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup weekend for World of Outlaws and Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10 at 7:30 pm both nights.

The HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will find the outlaws and local Pennsylvania Posse sprint car drivers squaring off in a 25 lap main on Friday with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night when a 30-lap feature is contested.

The winner will score $12,000 on Friday night before Saturday’s finale pays $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights, setting up a cool $20,000 take for the finale winner.

Named after late track owner Morgan Hughes, the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup is contested each May to establish bragging rights between the outlaws and Williams Grove drivers.

The home of the Morgan Cup champion lays claim to the Morgan Cup trophy itself for the ensuing year, either at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg or at World of Outlaws headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

Last year local driver TJ Stutts upended the outlaws to score the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup for the Pennsylvania faithful and keep the cup trophy itself at the speedway office in Mechanicsburg.

Since the event was first run in 2011, the outlaws drivers hold a slight edge in bragging rights having scored the Morgan Cup seven times to the six wins owned by the locals.

The race was not contested in 2020.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Fireworks will be part of both Morgan Cup racing programs.

Defending outlaws series champion David Gravel will enter Williams Grove action as the current series point leader over Logan Schuchart and he outpaces Schuchart in the win column to date 6 – 1.

Anthony Macri is the early season Williams Grove Speedway point leader.

Adult general admission both nights is $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

