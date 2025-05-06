$5,000-TO-WIN GOLD CROWN SUPER SERIES OPENER NEXT UP FOR SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (May 5, 2025) – One of the highest-paying events in the history of Buxton Speedway is next up on the 2025 Southern Ontario Sprints series schedule! A $5,000 prize awaits the winner of the inaugural SOS Gold Crown Super Series event on Saturday, June 7 at the Chatham-Kent oval, while each A-Main starter will earn at least $500.

Four events at four different tracks are part of the Gold Crown Super Series, including June 7 at Buxton Speedway, June 27 at Ohsweken Speedway, June 28 at Brighton Speedway, and October 4 at Merrittville Speedway. Thanks to the efforts of Nitro 54 Variety, Tammy 10 Media, and Ackland Insurance, all four of these events will pay $5,000-to-win and $500-to-start, with a total purse of almost $18,000 each night. The series is designed to provide maximum value for fans, teams, promoters, and sponsors.

“It is widely recognized that owning a 360 Sprint Car in Ontario can be challenging, with unfavorable exchange rates as well as the potential tariff costs,” noted SOS owner Peter Turford. “This is our move to help our teams fight the never-ending costs battle.

“When combined with Ohsweken Speedway’s high-paying events throughout the season culminating with the Northern Sprint Car Nationals, the co-sanctioned event Great Lakes Super Sprints and Southern Ontario Sprints at Buxton on August 23, as well as the Empire Super Sprints series events at Ohsweken, Brighton, Brockville, and Cornwall, there are now several opportunities for teams to compete for higher purses throughout the season in the province of Ontario.”

Mike Bowman currently leads the SOS points standings thanks to his win at the Merrittville Speedway Spring Sizzler. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news about the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada