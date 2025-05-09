Joe Gosek First to Commit to Oswego Speedway’s 2-Seat Supermodified “Ride With The Legends” Experience

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 8, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is proud to announce that Supermodified icon Joe Gosek has committed as the first participant in this year’s 2-Seat Supermodified “Ride With The Legends” experience on Saturday, August 30, during Budweiser Classic Weekend 69.

This is your chance to tour the Steel Palace with one of the greatest to ever strap into a Supermodified. A legendary competitor, ‘Double-O Joe’ has done it all behind the wheel of a Supermodified – including three International Classic victories in 1991, 1992, and 2002. Gosek is also a Triple Crown Champion and owns 45 career Novelis Supermodified feature wins at Oswego. The following morning, he will make a record-setting 46th consecutive start in the International Classic.

Availability for this once-in-a-lifetime ride is extremely limited. Fans will want to act fast when booking opens for the opportunity to take laps around the Big O with the driver of the No. 00.

The “Ride With The Legends” event will take place from 8:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday of Classic Weekend. It will feature three different Supermodified legends, each taking the wheel for a one-hour window throughout the morning. The first legend will give rides from 8:00 to 9:00, the second from 9:00 to 10:00, and the third from 10:00 to 11:00. Each driver will give four rides during their scheduled hour, making for a total of twelve ride slots available.

The Speedway will announce more participating legends in the coming weeks. Once all three names are confirmed, fans can check back to OswegoSpeedway.com and follow Oswego Speedway social media channels for details on when booking will officially open.

All bookings will be handled on a first come, first served basis. To reserve a ride, fans must complete the request form located at www.oswegospeedway.com/2seatsupermodified. After submission, Speedway management will reach out to confirm your ride.

For more information, visit www.oswegospeedway.com/2seatsupermodified