Southern Sprints Car Series returns for Advance Auto Parts Family Fun night at New Smyrna Speedway.

From Southern Sprint Car Series

May 8, 2025 – New Smyrna, Florida – The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series presented by P1 Chassis and New Smyrna Speedway officials jointly announced today that The BG Products Southern Sprint Cars will be returning to New Smyrna Speedway Saturday night August 30, 2025. It will be the first time winged sprint cars have competed at the historic Florida venue since 2019.

A big night is being planned for the return of sprints cars. The night is being billed as Advance Auto Parts Family Fun Night. The Stars and cars of the BG Products Southern Sprint Cars series will be showcased in front of a huge crowd and NASCAR that night, General admission tickets will only be $10 on this night and will also feature five additional classes of racing including: Spectators, Bomber A, Bomber B, Ground Pounders, and Mod Mini’s.

Rick Day, series owner and director “said We are looking forward to returning to the famed New Smyrna Speedway for the first time in almost 6 years. New Smyrna is one of the premier tracks in Florida and our drivers, teams and fans have been asking for the return for years. We want to thank the Hart Family, Robert, Jane and Andrew along with Rusty Marcus and Holli Hanna for this opportunity to race again at New Smyrna Speedway.” We look forward to the return and many more events in the future.

New Smyrna Speedway is excited to have the return of the BG Sprint Car Series. We have been watching their series at other tracks and are happy to see a lot of excitement building for the series.

We are going to do something unheard of with this event. This event will be during our Advance Auto Parts fan night. To celebrate both Advance Auto Parts and BG Southern Sprints return we are going to offer it as an enhanced family fun night! Only $10 general admission and of course kids 11 and under are always free at NSS.

We look for this to be a sell out, so make sure you get here early and enjoy a GREAT night of family entertainment !

The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series last visited New Smyrna Speedway nearly six years ago on October 12, 2019. Sport Allen won that last event and is expected to be on hand for the return of sprint cars.

New Smyrna Speedway is the biggest and fastest short track in the state of Florida. The high-banked half-mile started life as a dirt track in 1965. It was paved the following season where it has remained as pavement since.

Winged sprint cars are no strangers to New Smyrna Speedway. In recent years the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series has been the sanctioning body of all winged sprint car events dating back to 2016. Prior to that, the Tampa Bay Area Racing Association sanctioned many events beginning in the 1970’s through the mid 2000’s.

Drivers who have won winged sprint car events at New Smyrna in recent years include Dave Steele, Troy DeCaire, and Shane Butler to name a few.

The August 30 event will pay $2,000 to win and $600 to start. Series officials indicated this event could offer additional purse monies as we get closer to the event on behalf of sponsors. More details will be announced on this event in the coming weeks.