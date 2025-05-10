Henry gets 2nd 410 Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry has served notice – he is the driver to beat at Raceway Park. The defending and three time Attica champion took the lead on lap seven and sliced his way through dense lapped traffic to score his second win of 2025 on the Eric Phillips 37th Anniversary Classic presented by Edward Jones/Mike Neill advisor/American Powersports/Erie Blacktop/Rath Builders Supply Friday, May 9.

Henry drove under Nate Dussel on lap seven of the 30 lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main and was able to work lapped traffic for his second win of 2025 at Attica. It’s his 22nd career 410 sprint win at the track. Craig Mintz got by Dussel late to take second with DJ Foos and Bryce Lucius rounding out the top five.

The $4,500 victory also keeps Henry in the driver’s seat to repeat as the champion of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“It was pretty tricky to get around the lapped guys. A couple of guys missed the bottom and I was able to get by them. I didn’t know how big of a lead I had but the car felt good. I never heard anyone outside of us so I just kept plugging away at it. First things first….thoughts and prayers to the Evans family,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Model A-main was a thriller. Mike Bores battled with Devin Shiels the first 16 laps of the 25-lap affair before a caution. On the restart Ryan grabbed second and closed on Bores. Meanwhile, Rusty Schlenk, who has won all four feature events at Attica in 2025 had stayed in the top five the entire race and looked like he would see his win streak come to a halt. A caution with just three laps left set up a dramatic finish.

Bores led the charge to the green while Schlenk blasted from fifth to second utilizing the extreme high line of the track. Bores looked like he had the feature win in sight but Schlenk blast the cushion on the last lap and snuck past Bores for his fifth straight win of 2025 at Attica. Bores, Missler, Casey Noonan and Ryan Markham rounded out the top five.

The win is the 48th late model victory of Schlenk’s career at Attica and coupled with a pair of stock car wins at the track places him third on the all-time win list.

“Man it was treacherous up there and I was way too tight. We threw some adjustments at this thing….this isn’t even the car we won the first four races with here. We brought out the old car because we have to go to Atomic tomorrow and I didn’t want to take a chance at hurting the good one. I was just kind of bidding my time running around in fifth…I didn’t think I could go anywhere. I couldn’t get up there and run the cushion. It was hard to make any moves. When we took that green I told myself I was committed. I knew all the guys ahead of me were going to the bottom so I said to myself we’ll give it hell on the cushion and see if it will work,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main was also exciting. Defending Attica champion Jamie Miller jumped into the early lead but by lap 15 Seth Schneider caught him and the duo battled side by side. Following a caution with 10 laps remaining, last week’s winner Dustin Stroup put pressure on Miller, taking the lead on lap 18.

Miller kept his composure and used the low line to retake the lead with just three laps to go. Miller drove away for his fourth win of 2025 at Attica over Stroup, Schneider, Paul Weaver and Matt Foos.

Miller’s 49th career victory at Attica also pads his lead for a repeat of the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 title.

“That was interesting. I hope the fans enjoyed that as much as I did. I was up top earlier in the race and I was kind of tight. I just slowed down and hugged the tires and ran right back up on Stroup,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 16 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and the UMP Late Models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision

About Edward Jones Investments-Mike Neill – www.edwardjones.com

As an Edward Jones financial advisor, Mike Neill believes it’s important to invest his time to understand what you’re working toward before you invest your money. It’s also important to understand the level of risk you’re comfortable accepting when investing so he can balance it with the steps necessary to reach your long-term goals. Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for college for children or grandchildren, or just trying to protect the financial future of the ones you care for the most, Edward Jones Investments and Mike Neill can work together to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals. Edward Jones can also monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track or determine if any adjustments need to be made. In addition, Mike Neill welcomes the opportunity to work with your attorney, accountant and other trusted professionals to deliver a comprehensive strategy that leverages everyone’s expertise. Working together, Edward Jones can help you develop a complete, tailored strategy to help you achieve your financial goals.

About American Powersports – www.americanpowersports.com

American Powersports in Findlay, Sandusky and Cleveland is your full service dealership for new motorcycle, new auto-cycle, new ATV, new Snowmobile, new utility vehicles including Ranger, new personal water crafts, new golf carts, new side-by-side, new scooter, and new generator conveniently located along I-75 in Findlay, Route 250 in Sandusky and Aurora Road in Cleveland. American Powersports has the latest models from Polaris, Slingshot, GEM, Ski-Doo, Sea Doo, Suzuki, Can Am, Spyder, and Yamaha. They also have a large selection of used motorcycles, atvs, snowmobiles, utility vehicles, and water craft. American Powersport’s service department will help you maintain your machine so it runs for years. Their parts department has the largest selection of parts and accessories in the area.

About Erie Blacktop – https://www.erieblacktop.com

Erie Blacktop is located just outside of Sandusky, Ohio on Tiffin Ave. and is part of the Erie Group of companies. Erie Blacktop offers paving services while the Erie Group also offers trailer manufacturing through Pegasus Trailers. Founded in 1968, Erie Blacktop offers construction services for parking lots, tennis courts, running tracks, highways, roads, municipal buildings and runways. Erie Blacktop maintains a fleet of trucks and provides repair and renovation services for streets. Erie Blacktop is hiring! Check out job openings at erieblacktop.com

About Rath Builders Supply – https://www.rathbuilderssupply.com

Located in Defiance, Ohio, Rath Builders Supply is one of the leading suppliers of gas, wood, electric and multi-fuel stoves and fireplaces. Rath also specializes in landscaping materials including multi colored mulch and decorative ground cover stone.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 9, 2025

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[1]; 4. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[11]; 7. 01-Bryan Sebetto[18]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[21]; 9. 19-Paige Polyak[12]; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[4]; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]; 12. 97-Justin Clark[19]; 13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[13]; 14. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]; 15. 38-Leyton Wagner[20]; 16. 15-Mitch Harble[6]; 17. 29-Zeth Sabo[22]; 18. 45-Devon Borden[8]; 19. 19M-TJ Michael[16]; 20. 7*-Tyler Street[15]; 21. W20-Greg Wilson[14]; 22. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 3. 97-Justin Clark[3]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 8. 9X-Kody Swanson[6]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova[12]; 10. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]; 11. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]; 12. 79-Chris Miller[13]; 13. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Devon Borden[1]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5]; 5. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]; 6. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[6]; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[6]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 6. 9X-Kody Swanson[8]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 4. 7*-Tyler Street[3]; 5. 97-Justin Clark[5]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 8. 79-Chris Miller[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 15-Mitch Harble[1]; 3. 19-Paige Polyak[2]; 4. 19M-TJ Michael[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[5]; 7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune[8]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.856[4]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.913; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.958[1]; 4. 45-Devon Borden, 00:13.201[5]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.316[3]; 6. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.439[2]; 7. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.566[6]; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:15.425[8]; 9. (DNS) 88-Jimmy McCune, 00:15.425

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:12.734[3]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.806[6]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.818[8]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.963[2]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.054; 6. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.110[7]; 7. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.260[5]; 8. 9X-Kody Swanson, 00:13.269[4]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:12.791[2]; 2. 7*-Tyler Street, 00:12.951[5]; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.017[3]; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.107[6]; 5. 97-Justin Clark, 00:13.147[8]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.361; 7. 79-Chris Miller, 00:14.025[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.577[4]

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.480[4]; 2. 19M-TJ Michael, 00:12.862[5]; 3. 19-Paige Polyak, 00:12.999[3]; 4. 15-Mitch Harble, 00:13.072[2]; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:13.094[7]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.107[6]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.145[8]; 8. (DNS) 5-Kody Brewer

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[7]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]; 5. 14S-Matt Foos[12]; 6. 36J-JJ Henes[4]; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[5]; 8. 6W-Chad Wilson[8]; 9. 49I-John Ivy[11]; 10. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]; 11. 3M-Logan Mongeau[13]; 12. 4M-Blayne Keckler[15]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[22]; 14. 9R-Logan Riehl[19]; 15. 6-Dustin Dinan[9]; 16. 8K-Zach Kramer[17]; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers[18]; 18. 319-Steve Watts[23]; 19. 2-Brenden Torok[10]; 20. 5M-Brandon Moore[20]; 21. 19R-Steve Rando[21]; 22. 12-Dylan Watson[14]; 23. 11-Brayden Harrison[24]; 24. 85-Dustin Feller[16]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[4]; 2. 319-Steve Watts[1]; 3. 63-Randy Ruble[3]; 4. 55-Jim Leaser[5]; 5. 52-Chris Smith[6]; 6. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]; 9. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 2. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 3. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]; 4. 78-Austin Black[6]; 5. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[4]; 7. 98-David Hoppes[8]; 8. 18Z-Brian Razum[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36J-JJ Henes[1]; 2. 6W-Chad Wilson[3]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 4. 85-Dustin Feller[5]; 5. 319-Steve Watts[4]; 6. 18Z-Brian Razum[7]; 7. 52-Chris Smith[6]; 8. 98-David Hoppes[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 3. 14S-Matt Foos[4]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 7. 78-Austin Black[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[3]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 4. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 5. 09-Daniel Hoffman[2]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman[7]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[6]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[4]; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]; 6. 55-Jim Leaser[1]; 7. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler[3]; 4. 5M-Brandon Moore[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 11-Brayden Harrison[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[5]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.798[7]; 2. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:13.889[8]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.997[4]; 4. 36J-JJ Henes, 00:14.031[3]; 5. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:14.180[6]; 6. 52-Chris Smith, 00:14.427[5]; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum, 00:14.773[2]; 8. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.851[1]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 14S-Matt Foos, 00:13.735[8]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.800[7]; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.972[3]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.118[1]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.126[2]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:14.138[4]; 7. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.209[6]; 8. (DNS) 2F-Matt Foos, 00:13.735

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.488[1]; 2. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.929[3]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:14.118[4]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.182[5]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.250[6]; 6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:14.421[2]; 7. 14T-Tim Freeman, 00:14.433; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:15.117[7]

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:13.735[2]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.738[1]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.890[3]; 4. 55-Jim Leaser, 00:13.892; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.903[6]; 6. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.974[4]; 7. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:14.263[5]

Qualifying 5 (2 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.827; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.877[4]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.889[2]; 4. 5M-Brandon Moore, 00:14.180[5]; 5. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.575[1]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.826[3]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:24.928[7]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[5]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[6]; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 6. 1*-Kyle Moore[8]; 7. 71-Dave Hornikel[11]; 8. 34-Herb Reich[9]; 9. 74-Jeff Warnick[13]; 10. 28-Kent Brewer[10]; 11. 22-Dominic DeNero[12]; 12. 2C-Clint Coffman[17]; 13. 11-Austin Gibson[15]; 14. 53X-Dylan Jessen[16]; 15. 29-Nate Potts[20]; 16. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7]; 17. 51B-Brayden Shiels[19]; 18. 51-Devin Shiels[1]; 19. 91S-Carter Schlenk[14]; 20. 101-Chester Fitch[18]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[3]; 3. 34-Herb Reich[2]; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[1]; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick[7]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen[6]; 7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[4]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel[1]; 5. 91S-Carter Schlenk[5]; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman[6]; 7. 29-Nate Potts[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[2]; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]; 4. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[1]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.479[6]; 2. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:14.706[3]; 3. 34-Herb Reich, 00:15.161[4]; 4. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.514[1]; 5. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:15.736[7]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:15.852[2]; 7. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:15.937[5]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:14.709[7]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.812[4]; 3. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.977[5]; 4. 71-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.169[1]; 5. 91S-Carter Schlenk, 00:15.372[2]; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman, 00:15.735[3]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:16.011[6]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:14.991[2]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:15.000[5]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:15.448[4]; 4. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:16.141[1]; 5. 22-Dominic DeNero, 00:16.151[3]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:59.999[6]