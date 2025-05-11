Joseph Hintz takes Plymouth Dirt Track win

From Jeff Pederson

15-year-old Joseph Hintz of Burnett rolled to victory in the 25-lap Akright Auto 360 Sprint Car A main.

Two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee stormed into the lead on lap 1 of the PDTR 360 Sprint Car main event while fourth starter Joseph Hintz mounted immediate pressure for the lead.

After running the outside groove in the early going, Hintz used a low move in turn four to claim the lead from Davis on lap 6. Four laps later, Hintz caught the rear of the field, which gave Davis the chance to cut the gap.

Following tight racing for the top spot between Hintz, a second-year teenage upstart, and Davis, a seasoned veteran in his 40th season of competition, the first of two caution flags appeared on lap 15 for a single-car spin.

Following the restart, eighth starter Brandon Berth of Cascade used a stellar outside move in turn two to vault his way from fifth to third in the running order. On lap 16, the hard-charging Berth swept past Davis to claim second.

Berth reeled in Hintz to move within striking distance on lap 19, but a caution for another single-car spin slowed the pace on lap 21.

After a single-file restart, Hintz held strong at the front of the field en route to his second career PDTR-Midwest Sprint Car Association A-main victory.

Berth wound up second, Davis took third, three-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Donny Goeden of Kewaskum bolted up from the 15th starting position to come home fourth and Kevin Karnitz of West Bend started and finished fifth.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 14J-Joseph Hintz [4]; 2. 22B-Brandon Berth [8]; 3. 6K-Kurt Davis [1]; 4. 27G-Donny Goeden [15]; 5. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [6]; 6. 3-Justin Erickson [3]; 7. 3BK-Billy Kreutz [13]; 8. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [7]; 9. 1-Ben Schmidt [11]; 10. 51-Chris Larson [2]; 11. 24X-Eric Wilke [9]; 12. 30-Shane Wenninger [17]; 13. 7-Lance Fassbender [14]; 14. 69-Bill Taylor [12]; 15. 69S-TJ Smith [18]; 16. 55P-Brady Portschy [19]; 17. 2-Chris Clayton [5]; 18. 11-Tony Wondra [22]; 19. 57-Tristan Furseth [21]; 20. 46-Steven Ruh [16]; 21. 12P-JJ Pagel [10]; 22. 68T-Tyler Davis [20]

B Main (12 Laps): 1. 30-Doug Wondra[1]; 2. 69S-TJ Smith[3]; 3. 55P-Brady Portschy[2]; 4. 68T-Tyler Davis[7]; 5. 57-Tristan Furseth[8]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra[4]; 7. 98M-Ron Malec[9]; 8. (DNS) 55S-Ryan Sawusch; 9. (DNS) 5-Kevin Seidler

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[4]; 2. 24X-Eric Wilke[1]; 3. 69-Bill Taylor[3]; 4. 55P-Brady Portschy[2]; 5. 57-Tristan Furseth[7]; 6. 98M-Ron Malec[6]; 7. (DNF) 68T-Tyler Davis[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Justin Erickson[1]; 2. 6K-Kurt Davis[2]; 3. 1-Ben Schmidt[3]; 4. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[4]; 5. 46-Steven Ruh[5]; 6. 5-Kevin Seidler[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Joseph Hintz[2]; 2. 12P-JJ Pagel[1]; 3. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[4]; 4. 7-Lance Fassbender[3]; 5. 30-Shane Wenninger[5]; 6. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chris Clayton[2]; 2. 22B-Brandon Berth[1]; 3. 51-Chris Larson[5]; 4. 27G-Donny Goeden[3]; 5. 69S-TJ Smith[4]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.818[5]; 2. 69-Bill Taylor, 13.100[3]; 3. 55P-Brady Portschy, 13.435[6]; 4. 24X-Eric Wilke, 13.510[1]; 5. 68T-Tyler Davis, 13.531[4]; 6. 98M-Ron Malec, 13.872[7]; 7. (DNS) 57-Tristan Furseth

Qualifying 2: 1. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.818[3]; 2. 1-Ben Schmidt, 12.880[4]; 3. 6K-Kurt Davis, 13.221[2]; 4. 3-Justin Erickson, 13.494[1]; 5. 46-Steven Ruh, 13.546[5]; 6. 5-Kevin Seidler, 14.637[6]

Qualifying 3: 1. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.984[2]; 2. 7-Lance Fassbender, 13.010[1]; 3. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 13.246[4]; 4. 12P-JJ Pagel, 13.709[3]; 5. 30-Shane Wenninger, 13.769[6]; 6. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 14.741[5]

Qualifying 4: 1. 69S-TJ Smith, 12.947[5]; 2. 27G-Donny Goeden, 13.043[1]; 3. 2-Chris Clayton, 13.112[3]; 4. 22B-Brandon Berth, 13.279[2]; 5. 51-Chris Larson, 13.341[6]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.478[4]