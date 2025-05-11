Mike Bruce Dominates Jake’s Automotive SBS Championship Series Opener at Evans Mills

By Camden Proud

EVANS MILLS, NY (May 11, 2025) – Oswego Novelis Supermodified regular Mike Bruce kicked off the 2025 Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series with a dominant flag-to-flag victory Saturday evening at Evans Mills Raceway Park, piloting the Ryan Gunther-owned No. 22 machine to his sixth career win at the North Country oval.

Bruce, the only driver to own feature victories in all three of Oswego’s Supermodified divisions – Novelis Supers, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 350 Supers – continued his stronghold on the Mills with yet another convincing drive. He has now won half of all SBSCS events at Evans Mills since 2019 and also scored a runner-up finish in last fall’s ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodified John Burr Classic Fast 40.

After winning his heat race, Bruce’s mother Jackie drew the pole for her son in celebration of Mother’s Day Weekend, giving him a prime starting spot that he took full advantage of.

Bruce and Cameron Rowe brought the field to green, with Bruce jumping out to the early lead. Rowe attempted to slot into second from the outside, but Greg O’Connor, who started third, filled the hole to take the runner-up spot, while Noah Ratcliff settled into fourth ahead of Dan Kapuscinski in fifth.

The first yellow flag flew on lap 6 when Matt Matteson came to a stop on the frontstretch. On the ensuing restart, Ratcliff tried to make the outside lane work in a battle with Rowe for third, but got up too wide and lost two positions to Kapuscinski and teammate Griffin Miller, who was driving the Drew Pascuzzi No. 72.

Another yellow was displayed just two laps later when Matteson had to return pitside with mechanical issues.

On the next restart, the front row featured Bruce and O’Connor, with Rowe and Kapuscinski in row two, and Miller and Ratcliff behind them. Bruce again took control, and with ten laps complete, the running order was Bruce, O’Connor, Rowe, Kapuscinski, and Miller.

On lap 14, Miller pushed wide in turn two, allowing Ratcliff to sneak back underneath and reclaim the fifth spot. By halfway, Bruce and O’Connor had opened up a healthy advantage over the rest of the pack, with Bruce holding a half-straightaway lead on second place.

The final caution of the event came on lap 25 when AJ Larkin spun in turn two. On the restart with ten laps remaining, Rowe was able to muscle under O’Connor for second, while Kapuscinski ran fourth and Miller worked his way back under Ratcliff for fifth. Bruce, meanwhile, pulled away once again to a multi-car-length advantage.

A tight battle developed behind the leader between O’Connor, Kapuscinski, and Miller for third through fifth, but Bruce was long gone by the checkered flag, scoring his second victory at the Mills with Gunther Racing.

Rowe, O’Connor, Kapuscinski, and Miller completed the top five. Robbie Wirth finished sixth, followed by Brad Haynes, Darrick Hilton, Tony Pisa, and AJ Larkin to round out the top ten.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS division will now turn its attention to the 2025 Oswego Speedway Opener on Saturday, May 24, which features a 35-lap main event alongside the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds and the J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds

RESULTS

Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series Opener

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Evans Mills Raceway Park

Evans Mills, NY

Feature (35-laps): 1. 22 MIKE BRUCE, 2. 77 Cameron Rowe, 3. 90 Greg O’Connor, 4. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 5. 72 Griffin Miller, 6. 04 Robbie Wirth, 7. 88 Brad Haynes, 8. 66 Darrick Hilton, 9. 89 Tony Pisa, 10. 35 AJ Larkin, 11. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 12. 10 Vern LaFave, 13. 47 Matt Matteson

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 72 Griffin Miller, 2. 77 Cameron Rowe, 3. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 4. 90 Greg O’Connor, 5. 04 Robbie Wirth, 6. 35 AJ Larkin, 7. 89 Tony Pisa

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 22 Mike Bruce, 2. 23 Dan Kapuscinski, 3. 10 Vern LaFave, 4. 47 Matt Matteson, 5. 66 Darrick Hilton, 6. 88 Brad Haynes