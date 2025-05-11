Trey Starks doubles with 410 and 360 sprint car wins at Skagit

Alger,Wa (May 10,2025)- Trey Starks got out the broom and swept the night by capturing both the 410 and 360 features at Skagit Speedway Saturday night.
410 Sprint Cars
A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 55-Trey Starks[1]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 18-Jason Solwold[3]; 4. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]; 5. 19-Colby Thornhill[9]; 6. 45-Hank Davis[7]; 7. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]; 8. 1C-Colton Heath[5]; 9. 26-Eric Fisher[8]; 10. 17-Cam Smith[12]; 11. 24-Tyler Anderson[10]; 12. F1-Levi Klatt[14]; 13. 1M-Mike Brown[13]; 14. 09-Greg Otis[15]; 15. 95R-Dan Reynold[18]; 16. 7O-Axel Oudman[16]; 17. 9A-Luke Didiuk[11]; 18. 66-Brett McGhie[17]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Justin Youngquist[1]; 2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]; 3. 18-Jason Solwold[4]; 4. 26-Eric Fisher[5]; 5. 24-Tyler Anderson[7]; 6. 9A-Luke Didiuk[6]; 7. 1M-Mike Brown[3]; 8. 09-Greg Otis[9]; 9. (DNS) 66-Brett McGhie
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Trey Starks[1]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 45-Hank Davis[3]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill[5]; 5. 1C-Colton Heath[4]; 6. 17-Cam Smith[7]; 7. F1-Levi Klatt[6]; 8. 7O-Axel Oudman[8]; 9. 95R-Dan Reynold[9]
Qualifying: 1. 18-Jason Solwold, 00:11.314[5]; 2. 1C-Colton Heath, 00:11.319[9]; 3. 95-Justin Youngquist, 00:11.430[12]; 4. 55-Trey Starks, 00:11.431[3]; 5. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:11.471[13]; 6. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:11.496[17]; 7. 1M-Mike Brown, 00:11.518[7]; 8. 45-Hank Davis, 00:11.537[14]; 9. 26-Eric Fisher, 00:11.573[6]; 10. 19-Colby Thornhill, 00:11.622[8]; 11. 9A-Luke Didiuk, 00:11.697[2]; 12. F1-Levi Klatt, 00:11.784[15]; 13. 24-Tyler Anderson, 00:11.794[1]; 14. 17-Cam Smith, 00:11.969[11]; 15. 66-Brett McGhie, 00:12.024[18]; 16. 7O-Axel Oudman, 00:12.172[10]; 17. 09-Greg Otis, 00:12.243[4]; 18. 95R-Dan Reynold, 00:13.089[16]
25 entries
360 Sprint Cars
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 55-Trey Starks[3]; 2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[7]; 4. 26-Levi Hillier[6]; 5. 33-Colton Heath[5]; 6. 66-Tanner Holm[10]; 7. 18-Jason Solwold[8]; 8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[2]; 9. 21P-Robbie Price[12]; 10. 77-Levi Klatt[11]; 11. 91-Chase Goetz[17]; 12. 20K-Kai Dixon[14]; 13. 10C-Colin Mackey[13]; 14. 9A-Luke Didiuk[23]; 15. 1M-Mike Brown[21]; 16. 10-Peyton Drake[19]; 17. 33R-Bill Rude[18]; 18. 51-Dustin Gehring[22]; 19. 3-Jordan Milne[15]; 20. 8R-Richard Bailey[20]; 21. 17-Cam Smith[1]; 22. 3B-Brody Ferguson[9]; 23. 59-Eric Fisher[16]; 24. 51T-Tim Martin[24]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Colton Heath[3]; 2. 19-Colby Thornhill[1]; 3. 66-Tanner Holm[2]; 4. 55-Trey Starks[4]; 5. 20K-Kai Dixon[6]; 6. 59-Eric Fisher[5]; 7. 10-Peyton Drake[8]; 8. 51-Dustin Gehring[9]; 9. 51T-Tim Martin[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Levi Hillier[1]; 2. 18-Jason Solwold[2]; 3. 77-Levi Klatt[5]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 17-Cam Smith[4]; 6. 91-Chase Goetz[6]; 7. 8R-Richard Bailey[7]; 8. 9A-Luke Didiuk[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29K-Levi Kuntz[1]; 2. 3B-Brody Ferguson[2]; 3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]; 4. 10C-Colin Mackey[5]; 5. 3-Jordan Milne[8]; 6. 33R-Bill Rude[7]; 7. 1M-Mike Brown[3]; 8. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[6]
Qualifying: 1. 55-Trey Starks, 00:11.530[14]; 2. 17-Cam Smith, 00:11.616[8]; 3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 00:11.629[21]; 4. 19-Colby Thornhill, 00:11.629[19]; 5. 26-Levi Hillier, 00:11.657[12]; 6. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 00:11.699[2]; 7. 66-Tanner Holm, 00:11.715[16]; 8. 18-Jason Solwold, 00:11.767[7]; 9. 3B-Brody Ferguson, 00:11.781[4]; 10. 33-Colton Heath, 00:11.794[10]; 11. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:11.834[9]; 12. 1M-Mike Brown, 00:11.836[20]; 13. 59-Eric Fisher, 00:11.847[13]; 14. 77-Levi Klatt, 00:11.855[5]; 15. 10C-Colin Mackey, 00:11.873[22]; 16. 20K-Kai Dixon, 00:11.895[24]; 17. 91-Chase Goetz, 00:11.963[6]; 18. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, 00:12.019[1]; 19. 51T-Tim Martin, 00:12.167[25]; 20. 8R-Richard Bailey, 00:12.383[18]; 21. 33R-Bill Rude, 00:12.400[23]; 22. 10-Peyton Drake, 00:12.485[3]; 23. 9A-Luke Didiuk, 00:12.495[15]; 24. 3-Jordan Milne, 00:12.684[17]; 25. 51-Dustin Gehring, 00:12.755[11]