BETTIS TAKES OVER 2025 PAVEMENT RANKINGS TOP SPOT

By David Sink

May 12, 2025 – Anderson, Indiana – The second edition of the 2025 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings was announced Sunday evening. Fifteen-year-old Lutz, Florida sensation Colton Bettis has taken the top spot from last year’s rankings leader Kody Swanson.

Bettis has bolted to the top on the heels of 5 feature victories thus far in 2025. Bettis holds a slim 1/2-point margin over Swanson for the top spot. Bettis also leads the nation in feature victories. Early season highlights for Bettis include wins in the Children’s Dream Fund 50, Dave Steele Championship Weekend, and scored a podium finish in a 500 Sprint Car Tour event at Anderson, Indiana on April 17.

Dakoda Armstrong and Bobby Santos III are tied for third while Canadian Aaron Willison rounds out the current top five.

The 2024 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings top 3 drivers will be honored at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the 77th annual Unified Group Services Little 500 Presented by UAW May 24. A pre-race presentation will see 2024 top ranked driver Swanson, second ranked Aaron Willison, and third ranked driver Bobby Santos III accept an award for their accomplishments last season. Willison isn’t participating in this year’s Little 500 so his award will be given to him at the Must See Racing opener at Lancaster, New York May 17.

The May 24 presentation can be seen on DIRTVISION while the May 17 presentation will be aired on Racing America.

2025 NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS #2 (As of 5-11-25)

1. Colton Bettis – 21.5

2. Kody Swanson – 21

3. Dakoda Armstrong – 8

Bobby Santos III

5. Aaron Willison – 6

6. Justin Grant – 5

Evan Margeson

Kyle O’Gara

9. Davey Hamilton Jr. – 4

Jackson Macenko

Jeff Montgomery

Tyler Roahrig

13. Kaylee Bryson – 3

Cody Ridge

15. Chris Schmelzle – 2.5

Jim White

17. Tony Hunt – 2

Riley Rogers

Bryan Warf

20. Dodge Carlbert – 1.5