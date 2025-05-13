Buy Online and Skip the Line: Discounted Tickets on Sale Now for Oswego Speedway’s Opening Week Events

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 12, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is nearly ready to launch its 74th season with the Opening Week Extravaganza, featuring back-to-back weekends of both top and tail wing Supermodified racing on May 24 and May 31.

The action kicks off next Saturday, May 24, when the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds return for the first round of the Oswego Super Challenge Series, paying $6,000 to the winner. Opening Night will also feature the 350 Winged Supermodifieds for a $2,000 to win special, alongside the Pathfinder Bank SBS. With one of the largest Opening Night car counts in years expected in all three classes, this is sure to be an event race fans won’t want to miss.

The excitement continues on Saturday, May 31, with Oswego’s Novelis Supermodifieds kicking off their 2025 points season with the prestigious 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, paying $3,500 to the race winner. The SBS and 350 Supers will once again join the action with SBS squaring off for the 35-lap Tony White Memorial, while 350 Supers will contest in another 30-lap special, sure to deliver an exciting evening of racing.

Tickets for both legs of Opening Week are available online now for only $30 each, which is a $5 savings over gate prices. Purchase your tickets online to skip the line and save on raceday and ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

A family of four can enjoy both weekends of Oswego Speedway’s Opening Week Extravaganza for just over $100, with kids 16 and under admitted free with a paid adult. Don’t miss out – buy all of your tickets now at OswegoSpeedway.com by clicking the ‘Buy Tickets’ button or fans can visit https://oswegospeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com/ directly to save and skip the line at the gate.