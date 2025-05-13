Huset’s Speedway Welcomes MSTS 410 Sprint Cars Sunday for the First of Three Visits This Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 12, 2025) – The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars joins the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars this Sunday at Huset’s Speedway.

It marks the season opener for the series and the first of three races this season at the high-banked track, which got its season underway last weekend.

Kaleb Johnson used a late-race pass to earn his first career Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars triumph. John Lambertz (Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) and Matt Steuerwald (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) were also feature winners during the season opener.

Both the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be in action this Sunday. The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson- 1(May 11)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

John Lambertz- 1(May 11)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald- 1(May 11)

UP NEXT –

Sunday featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .