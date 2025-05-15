Oswego Speedway Opens 2025 Season with Three Days of Testing Starting Saturday, May 17

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 14, 2025) – The 2025 racing season at Oswego Speedway kicks off this weekend with three days of testing for teams across all divisions. The on-track action begins this Saturday, May 17, with a special ‘Fast Saturday’ testing session open to all divisions that will be competing at the Speedway in 2025. The session will run from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with pits opening at 12:00 PM. Grandstand admission is free for fans, and teams can sign up for the session at this link.

Among the drivers signed up for Saturday’s session are CJ Crawford, Josh Sokolic, Tessa Crawford, Tony DeStevens, Alex Hoag, Matt Matteson, DJ Shuman, Logan Rayvals, and Tyler Thompson.

Next up is Thursday, May 22, when Oswego Speedway will offer special track time for new rookies or returning drivers with limited experience. This session is intended to give drivers valuable seat time before Opening Night. The track will be open from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a reduced fee of just $125. There is no need to sign up online for this session. Teams can pay at the office or check in with the safety crew on test day.

Expected to take advantage of the Thursday session are Andy Jodway, CJ Crawford, Trevor Haynes, Steven Bradshaw, Mackenzie Coleman, Cameron Rowe Jr., and Nick Snyder.

The final test session before the season opener will take place on Friday, May 23, with the Speedway’s annual Open Practice from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Pits will open at 5:00 PM. This session is open ONLY to ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, 350 Supermodifieds, and Super Stocks. Grandstand admission is free, and pit passes will be available for $30.

Opening Day at Oswego Speedway is set for next Saturday, May 24 with the first big event of the season – the 2025 Oswego Super Challenge Series Opener. The program will feature the 50-lap ISMA/MSS/Oswego Novelis Winged Supermodifieds main event paying $6,000 to win and $1,000 to start, the 35-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS feature, and a 30-lap 350 Super feature paying a boosted $2,000 to win.

Online tickets are still available. Purchase tickets in advance to skip the line and save $5. To buy tickets, visit OswegoSpeedway.com and click on “Buy Tickets.”

Saturday, May 17 Testing (1:00 to 5:00 PM):

3J – CJ Crawford (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

6 – Josh Sokolic (Novelis Supermodified)

20 – Tessa Crawford (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

24 – Tony DeStevens (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

41 – Alex Hoag (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

47 – Matt Matteson (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

62 – DJ Shuman (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

94 – Logan Rayvals (Novelis Supermodified)

98T – Tyler Thompson (Novelis Supermodified)

Thursday, May 22 Rookie / Limited Experience Testing (4:00 to 8:00 PM):

0 – Nick Snyder (ISMA/MSS Supermodified)

1 – Andy Jodway (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

3J – CJ Crawford (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

8 – Trevor Haynes (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

27 – Steven Bradshaw (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

29 – Mackenzie Coleman (Pathfinder Bank SBS)

87 – Cameron Rowe Jr. (Pathfinder Bank SBS)