“Run for the Rabbit” Returns to Limaland Friday with Great Lakes Super Sprints

By Zach Hiser

Lima, OH – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are set to return to Ohio this Friday night for the annual “Run for the Rabbit” at Limaland Motorsports Park. A staple on the Limaland calendar, the “Run for the Rabbit”, a tribute race honoring the memory of the late Travis “The Rabbit” Miller, enters the 26th season in 2025 and second season under the GLSS banner.

The “Run for the Rabbit” has seen 15 different winners since the first event in 2000. Tim Allison won the event in 2000 & 2002, with Mike Brecht being crowned the 2001 champion. Rainouts in 2003 and 2004 delayed the next installment of the race to 2005, where Greg Wilson went to Victory Lane. Brecht earned his second Rabbit win in 2006 before 2017 Great Lakes Super Sprints Champion, Phil Gressman, earned his win in 2007. JR Stewart collected his first of two Rabbit wins in 2008 before earning his second eight years later in 2016. Rob Cheney earned a win in 2009 and Butch Schroeder in 2010.

The all-time “Run for the Rabbit” race winner, Randy Hannagan, earned his first in the 10th running of the race in 2011; he then went on to win in 2013, 2015, and 2018. Ronnie Blair took home the honors in 2012, it was Shawn Dancer in 2014, and 2018 GLSS champion, Dustin Daggett, earned the win in 2017. Two-time GLSS Champion, Jared Horstman grabbed his first Rabbit win in 2019 and again in 2022. Harli White and Tylar Rankin grabbed their first Rabbit wins in 2021 and 2023, and Jac Nickles earned his first career sprint car win during the “Run for the Rabbit” in 2024.

GLSS drivers are headed back to Limaland for the second time this season, after hometown driver, Max Stambaugh put on a clinic two weeks ago for his first Limaland win with GLSS. Stambaugh now leads the Ohio CAT Division Championship by 15 points over regional champion, Daggett. The GLSS Tour, however, paints a different picture. A pair of wins in the Mitten State have elevated Horstman to the top of the Championship pedestal and to the top of the all-time wins list with 27.

The 23rd running of the Run for the Rabbit is Friday, May 16th at Limaland Motorsports Park. Tickets are available at the gate on race day. Pits open at 4:30 PM, General Admission at 5:00 PM and racing is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Fans who can’t make the trip can watch the event live at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit www.GreatLakesSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.