Get Your Tickets Now for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, May 15, 2025 – Tickets for the J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa are now available for purchase!

This will be the 16th sprint car that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has given away as fundraiser to sustain the museum located in Knoxville, Iowa. Every other year a

brand new sprint car is given away thanks to the generosity of the builders and manufacturers, who donate all of the components, parts, and labor to help the museum continue to

“promote the future of sprint car racing, and preserve the sport’s past”. Without the support of these companies and people, we would not be able to continually give away a new

state-of-the-art winged sprint car every other year – to help fund our museum. So a special thanks to everyone listed below!

You can visit www.WinASprintCar.com now and purchase tickets to win this brand new J&J Chassis sprint car powered by a Don Ott Racing Engines 410! The drawing for the car will take place on December 21, 2026.

More about our partners:

J&J Auto Racing Chassis, assembled in McKenzie, TN, has been a cornerstone of sprint car racing for decades, known for precision craftsmanship and performance on dirt tracks across the country and internationally. Founded in 1973 by National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jack Elam, J&J quickly earned a reputation for building winning machines—none more iconic than those piloted by fellow Hall of Famers Tony Stewart, Dave Blaney, Shane Carson, Bobby Ward, Terry Gray & Sammy Swindell, to list a few—who drove J&J chassis to countless victories and championships. Over the years, numerous top-tier drivers and teams have trusted J&J’s commitment to innovation and excellence, cementing its legacy as one of the most respected names in sprint car history.

Don Ott Racing Engines has long been a powerhouse in the world of sprint car racing, building engines that have propelled some of the sport’s biggest names to victory. Known for performance, reliability, and innovation, Don Ott earned a reputation as one of the most trusted engine builders in the industry. His legacy will be officially recognized with his 2025 induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Today, that tradition of excellence continues under Adam Cofer, who now leads the shop and carries on Ott’s legacy by building premier engines that remain at the forefront of sprint car competition.The 410 racing engine is hand assembled by master engine builders at Don Ott Racing Engines in York Springs, PA. Builders use precision tooling and hand fit pieces of the engine to meet precise specifications before being dyno tested.

J&J Auto Racing – Chassis, Deluxe Kit with J&J Manufactured Components and Roller Build

Don Ott Racing Engines – Engine Build

JLT Enterprises

Vision 1 Composites – Fiberglass Body

Winters Performance Products – Rear End, Spindles, Hubs, King Pin, Wheel Spacers, Sure Lock Shifter Cable, Axle Nuts, Steel Torque Ball, Torque Tube, Drive Shaft, U-Joint Assembly & more.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Brake Pads, Calipers, Rotors, Master Cylinder and more.

Keizer Forged Wheels – Aluminum Forged Wheels, Mud Covers and Titanium Beadlock sets.

Hoosier Racing Tire – Racing Tires

KSE Racing Products – Wing Slider Valve, Wing Cylinder, Power Steering Unit & Pump, Quick Release Steering Wheel Hub and more.

Builtwiser Wings – Nose and Top Wing

PWR Advanced Cooling Technology – Aluminum Radiator

Ultra Shield Race Products – Full Containment Safety Seat

Slade Precision Shocks – Shocks

Saldana Racing Products – Fuel Tank and Bladder

Blaine Durward – Wrap Design

Leavitt Graphics – Wrap Install

All Pro – Aluminum Cylinder Heads

Kinsler Fuel Injection – High Speed Bypass, Secondary Bypass, Fuel Pump & more.

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions – Fuel and Oil Lines, Brake Lines and Fittings

Point One Manufacturing – Head Studs

XYZ Machining – Titanium Torsion Stops

FK Bearings – Rod Ends and Jam Nuts

Astro Titanium – Chassis/Body Bolt and Fasteners

Cometic Gaskets – Custom Head and Valve Cover Gaskets

Schoenfeld Headers – Headers

M&W Aluminum Products – Radius Rods

Killer Coatings – Powder Coating

Cofer’s Classics – Tail Tank Painting

Total Seal Piston Rings – Piston Ring Set

Shaver Wesmar Gear Drives – Gear Drive

Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems – 5 Stage Oil System and Filter Mount

Fragola Performance Systems – Hose Adapters

Callies Performance Products – Crankshaft

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com or our Facebook page.