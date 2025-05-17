Henry gets 3rd 410 sprint win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry survived a one-lap shoot-out to score his third 410 sprint win of the year at Attica Raceway Park, Friday, May 16, on Norwalk Concrete/Bucyrus Road Materials/Palmer Bros. Concrete Night.

To say Henry, from Republic, Ohio, is dominating at Attica is a vast understatement as he looks to score his fourth career track title. He has three wins, a second and a third in the five Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-mains at the track this season. His 23rd career 410 win at Attica also increases his point lead in the All-Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group as he also looks to score his third series title.

“Zack made all the right adjustments. The track was completely different that we’ve seen all year. We kind of went back to the speedweek show last year on set-up,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, King Racing, Griff’s Engines; Berryman Racing Shocks, Callie’s Performance Products, Dyers, Power Cool Manufacturing, SCS Gearbox, Tony Elliott Foundation backed #33W.

Nate Dussel led the first two laps as ninth starter Henry bolted into third on the first lap and drove to the lead on lap three. After a caution on the start, the race didn’t see another caution until lap 29, setting up the one-lap shoot-out. At that point Henry had built a 4.2 second lead. He got a great restart and drove to the win over Dussel, Sebetto, 15th place starter Zane DeVault and Justin Clark.

A bounty may have to be placed on Rusty Schlenk. The McClure, Ohio driver took the lead on lap two and drove to his sixth straight win in the Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Model A-main to remain undefeated at Attica in 2025. Schlenk’s 49th career late model win at Attica came over Kyle Moore, Gregg Haskell, Mike Bores and Ryan Missler in the non-stop 25 lap feature.

Schlenk’s supporters on the #91 include Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars and All Star Performance.

Brenden Torok took the lead at the drop of the green for the 25-lap Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main but Jimmy McGrath powered around him on lap seven but Torok challenged over the next two laps.

Great battles were going on behind the lead pair involving Dustin Dinan, Seth Schneider and ninth starter Matt Foos. Foos drove into second on lap 18 and was closing on McGrath when rain and heavy winds struck the speedway with just four laps to go, prompting officials to checker flag the race.

McGrath’s second career 305 win at Attica came over Foos, Torok, Schneider and 14th starter John Ivy.

Jamie Miller’s 10th place finish will keep him atop the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS 305 sprints standings.

McGrath thanked all his sponsors for helping secure his first win of 2025 including MAK Fabrication, BSE Welding & Fabrication, Sulfer Town Pub, Level Utilities, B&B Drain Service, Level Performance, WDLC Sheds & More, Wood Wizard and D2 Excavating.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 23 as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars come to town for the first of two events at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant. The 305 sprints will also be in action.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 23 as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars come to town for the first of two events at "Ohio's Finest Racing" speed plant. The 305 sprints will also be in action.

Attica Raceway Park

May 16, 2025

410 Sprints – Callies Performance Products

A Feature

1. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[15]; 5. 78-Justin Clark[3]; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 9. 45-Devon Borden[5]; 10. 16-DJ Foos[8]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[18]; 12. 101-Kalib Henry[11]; 13. 3J-Trey Jacobs[12]; 14. 15-Mitch Harble[20]; 15. 29-Zeth Sabo[16]; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[17]; 17. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[19]; 18. 19-TJ Michael[6]; 19. 38-Leyton Wagner[13]; 20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]

B Feature

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[6]; 4. 15-Mitch Harble[11]; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[5]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[3]; 8. 9W-Lance Webb[7]; 9. 59-Bryan Nuckles[9]; 10. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 11. 14-Sean Rayhall[10]

Heat 1

1. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]; 3. 78-Justin Clark[3]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 5. 45-Devon Borden[4]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6]; 8. 9W-Lance Webb[9]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]

Heat 2

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]; 9. 15-Mitch Harble[9]

Heat 3

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[5]; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[8]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 8. 59-Bryan Nuckles[7]

Qualifying 1

1. 45-Devon Borden, 00:13.998[2]; 2. 78-Justin Clark, 00:14.019[4]; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:14.108[7]; 4. 19-TJ Michael, 00:14.361[1]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:14.389[5]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.392[3]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:14.506[9]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:59.999[8]; 9. 9W-Lance Webb, 00:59.999[6]

Qualifying 2

1. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:14.215[8]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:14.256[6]; 3. 16-DJ Foos, 00:14.272[5]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 00:14.394[9]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:14.409[1]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:14.588[7]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.665[4]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:14.892[3]; 9. 15-Mitch Harble, 00:15.259[2]

Qualifying 3

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:14.227[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:14.377[7]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:14.485[4]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:14.582[6]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:14.697[3]; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:14.786[8]; 7. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00:14.816[2]; 8. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:14.849[5]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 2. 2F-Matt Foos[9]; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[10]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[14]; 6. 6-Dustin Dinan[3]; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[18]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[7]; 9. 4M-Blayne Keckler[5]; 10. 26-Jamie Miller[13]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 12. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[12]; 13. 8K-Zach Kramer[17]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[20]; 15. 9R-Logan Riehl[16]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman[11]; 17. 34-Jud Dickerson[15]; 18. 12-Dylan Watson[19]; 19. 6W-Chad Wilson[22]; 20. 78-Austin Black[21]; 21. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 22. 319-Steve Watts[6]

B Feature 1

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]; 2. 12-Dylan Watson[2]; 3. 78-Austin Black[3]; 4. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer[9]; 6. 85-Dustin Feller[4]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[6]; 8. 1S-James Saam[8]; 9. (DNS) 88-Jimmy McCune

B Feature 2

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 3. 6W-Chad Wilson[4]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[3]; 6. 52-Chris Smith[8]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

Heat 1

1. 319-Steve Watts[2]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]; 3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[6]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[4]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[3]; 6. 78-Austin Black[8]; 7. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]; 8. 88-Jimmy McCune[9]; 9. (DQ) 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]

Heat 2

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[4]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[7]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]

Heat 3

1. 36-Seth Schneider[4]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]; 3. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[3]; 4. 34-Jud Dickerson[6]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 6. 85-Dustin Feller[1]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[7]; 8. 1S-James Saam[8]

Heat 4

1. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]; 5. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 6. 6W-Chad Wilson[7]; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]; 8. 52-Chris Smith[8]

Qualifying 1

1. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.870[5]; 2. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:14.893[8]; 3. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.992[3]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:14.994[2]; 5. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:15.029[1]; 6. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:15.207[6]; 7. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 00:15.220[9]; 8. 78-Austin Black, 00:15.584[7]; 9. 88-Jimmy McCune, 00:15.584[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 2F-Matt Foos, 00:14.603[6]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:14.672[4]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:14.932[7]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.993[3]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:15.105[9]; 6. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:15.308[2]; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:15.389[5]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:15.597[1]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:15.687[8]

Qualifying 3

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:14.726[2]; 2. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.823[3]; 3. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:15.071[6]; 4. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:15.506[8]; 5. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:15.596[4]; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson, 00:15.937[1]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:16.171[5]; 8. 1S-James Saam, 00:16.634[7]

Qualifying 4

1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:14.696[5]; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.886[3]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.894[8]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.981[2]; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:15.226[1]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 00:15.622[6]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:15.642[4]; 8. 52-Chris Smith, 00:15.697[7]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[6]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[1]; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[5]; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[8]; 6. 51-Devin Shiels[7]; 7. 34-Herb Reich[2]; 8. 1N-Casey Noonan[10]; 9. 5M-Ryan Markham[14]; 10. 153-John Miller[4]; 11. G15-Jacob Gamber[11]; 12. 91S-Carter Schlenk[15]; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[9]; 14. 74-Jeff Warnick[17]; 15. 51B-Brayden Shiels[12]; 16. 29-Nate Potts[16]; 17. 92B-Austin Bright[13]; 18. 69B-Doug Baird[20]; 19. 101-Chester Fitch[19]; 20. 2C-Clint Coffman[18]; 21. 11-Austin Gibson[21]

Heat 1

1. 15B-Mike Bores[4]; 2. 153-John Miller[1]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[2]; 4. G15-Jacob Gamber[3]; 5. 92B-Austin Bright[6]; 6. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[5]

Heat 2

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[1]; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[6]; 6. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]; 7. 69B-Doug Baird[7]

Heat 3

1. 34-Herb Reich[2]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[4]; 3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[1]; 5. 91S-Carter Schlenk[6]; 6. 2C-Clint Coffman[5]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

Qualifying 1

1. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:16.185[5]; 2. G15-Jacob Gamber, 00:16.849[7]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:16.912[3]; 4. 153-John Miller, 00:17.129[1]; 5. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:17.388[6]; 6. 92B-Austin Bright, 00:17.495[4]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:18.349[2]

Qualifying 2

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:15.726[7]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:15.970[2]; 3. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:16.055[1]; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:16.164[3]; 5. 74-Jeff Warnick, 00:16.446[5]; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:16.668[6]; 7. 69B-Doug Baird, 00:17.531[4]

Qualifying 3

1. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:16.078[5]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 00:16.089[7]; 3. 34-Herb Reich, 00:16.256[1]; 4. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:16.458[6]; 5. 2C-Clint Coffman, 00:16.499[4]; 6. 91S-Carter Schlenk, 00:16.685[2]; 7. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:18.550[3]