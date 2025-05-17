Saturday’s High Limit Show at Utica-Rome Speedway Canceled by Storms

From High Limit Racing

VERNON, NY (May 17, 2025) – Mother Nature strikes again; this time raining out Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Racing night at Utica-Rome Speedway presented by New York State STOP-DWI.

An already saturated facility from rain throughout the week, coupled with more showers in the Vernon, New York area on Saturday afternoon and evening, led to the decision to cancel the second-ever series event at the track.

The event will unfortunately not be rescheduled, but all ticket orders will be refunded to the original form of payment. Any questions regarding ticketing can be e-mailed to info@highlimitracing.com.

Next for Kubota High Limit Racing is a return to “The Keystone State” of Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, May 20, the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series is back for “Thunder on the Hill” at Grandview Speedway. Come next weekend, the expanded three-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway offers a $75,000-to-win purse from Friday-Sunday, May 23-25.

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming races at https://bit.ly/4b1Ov3N – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.