Stambaugh goes back to back to win Run for the Rabbit at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Allentown, OH (May 16,2025)-With impending weather closing in on the Lima area, the staff at Limaland Motorsports Park kicked the show into high gear to complete the annual Run for the Rabbit on Friday night. Max Stambaugh won his 2nd straight Limaland feature in the GLSS Ohio CAT Sprint Cars in the Run for the Rabbit feature, honoring the memory of his fellow Elida native, Travis ‘the Rabbit” Miller.

The GLSS Ohio Cat Sprint Cars lined up for their 25 lap A Main honoring the late Travis “the Rabbit” Miller. Drama ensued before the green flag flew as GLSS officials were forced to send polesitter Phil Gressman to the tail for a crew member working on the car on the track prior to the field being pushed off. This moved No. 71H Max Stambaugh to P1, and he took advantage of Gressman’s misfortune and lead wire to wire to grab his second straight feature at Limaland Motorsports Park over Jared Horstman, who closed to within two car lengths at the end. No. 66 Chase Dunham finished third, No. 23 Devon Dobie fourth, and No. 85 Dustin Daggett completed the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints – 21 entries

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[5]; 4. 23-Devon Dobie[4]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]; 6. 5M-Steve Irwin[13]; 7. 11G-Luke Griffith[15]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 9. 49T-Gregg Dalman[16]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[14]; 11. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]; 12. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]; 13. 24-Kobe Allison[6]; 14. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]; 15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[12]; 16. 31-Jac Nickles[10]; 17. 83-Adam Cruea[17]; 18. 18-Brian Razum[21]; 19. 21S-Benji Siferd[20]; 20. 37-Noah Dunlap[18]; 21. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[19]

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham[1]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[2]; 5. 5M-Steve Irwin[4]; 6. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]; 7. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[7]

Howard Johnson Of Lima Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 3. 11H-Caleb Harmon[3]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 6. 83-Adam Cruea[5]; 7. 21S-Benji Siferd[7]

Miami Paint Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison[2]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]; 4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]; 5. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]; 6. 37-Noah Dunlap[5]; 7. 18-Brian Razum[6]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:12.031[4]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:12.105[6]; 3. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:12.211[1]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:12.299[3]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:12.428[15]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison, 00:12.456[13]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:12.525[9]; 8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 00:12.536[8]; 9. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:12.544[11]; 10. 5M-Steve Irwin, 00:12.582[2]; 11. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.594[14]; 12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:12.614[20]; 13. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:12.695[19]; 14. 83-Adam Cruea, 00:12.771[5]; 15. 37-Noah Dunlap, 00:12.862[7]; 16. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:12.894[17]; 17. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.036[21]; 18. 18-Brian Razum, 00:13.126[18]; 19. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 00:13.214[12]; 20. 21S-Benji Siferd, 00:13.329[10]; 21. 11G-Luke Griffith, 00:13.505[16]