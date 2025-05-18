HOWARD CAPTURES FOURTH USCS WIN OF THE SEASON AT SOUTHERN RACEWAY

By Roby Helm

MILTON, FL – MAY 17, 2025 – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS drove to his fourth United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire victory of the season on Saturday night at Southern Raceway in the 25-lap Feature Race. The USCS point leader took the lead from Coen McDaniel of Gaffney, SC on lap nine, and then held off Jordon Mallett of Greenbrier, AR for the victory.

Lanc Moss of Cherryville, NC finished third and Lane Whittington of Denham Springs, LA took the fourth spot. McDaniel was fifth, while 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN drove to a sixth-place finish.

Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS took the seventh spot. Kyle Mabry of Cottondale, FL started 13th and finished eighth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Chase Wood Sr. of Tampa, FL was ninth and Sean Wimpee of Mobile, AL rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Howard won the six-lap Hoosier Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by McDaniel in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, and Tyler Blankenship of Bakersfield, CA in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat.

McDaniel took the lead from his outside front row starting spot at the start of the race followed by Howard, Mallett, Blankenship and Whittington, Blankenship passed Mallett for the third spot on a lap seven restart, while Howard closed in to challenge McDaniel for the lead. Howard took the lead from McDaniel on lap nine. McDaniel fell off the pace on lap ten to bring out the caution flag, but was able to restart at the back of the pack.

Mallett and Whittington moved up to the second and third spot respectively on the restart dropping Blankenship back to the fourth position. Moss also moved up to the top five on the restart and took over fourth on lap 15. Mallett stayed close to Howard in the final ten laps, but fell .545 seconds short at the checkered flag.

The next event for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be Night 1 of the seven-race 2025 Speedweeks at Benton Speedway in Benton, MO on Friday night, May 23. For more information about USCS, visit their series website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, AR Dyno Technologies, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT SOUTHERN RACEWAY IN MILTON, FL ON 5/17/25:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 2. 14 Jordon Mallett, Greenbrier, AR (4); 3. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (6); 4. 9 Lane Whittington, Denham Springs, LA (3); 5. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (2); 6. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (8); 7. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (9); 8. 15k Kyle Mabry, Cottondale, FL (13); 9. 6 Chase Wood Sr., Tampa, FL (7); 10. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (15); 11. 12 Blake Bowen, Dothan, AL (10); 12. 9b Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (5); 13. 43 Terry Witherspoon, Jacksonville, FL (14); 14. 27 Chase Wood Jr., Mobile, AL (12); 15. 77 David Mabry, Cottondale, FL (16); 16. 94 Steve Diamond Jr., Brooksville, FL (11).

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Howard; 2. McDaniel; 3. Whittington; 4. Mallett; 5. Blankenship; 6. Moss.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. McDaniel; 2. Mallett; 3. Howard; 4. Moss; 5. Diamond; 6. Wood Jr.; 7. Witherspoon; 8. Wimpee.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Blankenship; 2. Whittington; 3. Wood Sr.; 4. Bowen; 5. Gray; 6. Willingham; 7. K. Mabry; 8. D. Mabry DNS.