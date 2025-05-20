Blackjack goes back-to-back with another Knoxville victory; Set to return May 24

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 20, 2025) – For the second consecutive weekend, “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing earned their way to Knoxville Raceway’s front stretch victory lane, leading every circuit of the 20-lap program while simultaneously securing a $6,000 payday. The win, the 68th of Brown’s career at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, commenced from the pole position, encountering very few disturbances despite a run in with lapped traffic.

Brown, ace of his own Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Ditzfeld Container Service, No. 21 sprint car, activated his evening with the second-fastest qualifying time in his respective group, followed by a fourth-place finish during heat race competition. With that said, the Higginsville, Missouri, native is officially in charge of Knoxville Raceway’s 410 Sprint Car championship chase, leading Austin McCarl by 51 markers.

“Another great night at Knoxville,” Brown noted quickly. “Started off with the second fastest time, eventually earning the pole before leading all 20 laps. It got a little closer in the end than I wanted it to, but I didn’t want to give up that preferred line around the bottom unless I had to. Very proud of this entire Casey’s | FVP team. Chad, JB, and Devin are really working great together and we’re having a lot of fun right now. The plan is to get back to Knoxville this Saturday then possibly make the trip to Huset’s for Sunday and Monday.”

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2025 season with a return trip to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 24. A trip to Huset’s Speedway on Sunday and Monday, May 25-26, is always planned, but very tentative.

Wins: 2

Top-Fives: 6

Top-Tens: 8

Earned three consecutive top-tens (6th, 3rd, 2nd) during ASCS National Tour/DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park on January 30 through February 1. Earned one top-ten (6th) during World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals action at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5. Finished 11th versus Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 19. Finished fifth at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 26. Finished second at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3. Earned first victory of 2025 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 10. Earned second victory of 2025 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 17.

